Barcelona may have been handed a huge boost after Lautaro Martinez is said to be considering a move away from Inter Milan this summer

The forward played a key role in his side winning the league title for the first time in about a decade last campaign

The San Siro outfit might be open to selling the Argentine but will not listen to offers less than £73m from his suitors

Argentine star Lautaro Martinez is reportedly considering a move to Barcelona despite being offered a new deal by Inter Milan.

The 23-year-old attacker has been linked with a move to the Catalans for over a year now but the deal failed to pull through.

Despite having a deal with the San Siro outfit until 2023, the forward appears to fancy a future with the Spanish League giants.

Martinez was instrumental in Inter's Serie A triumph last season but the exit of Antonio Conte might have inspired move away from the club.

Lautaro Martinez with the Serie A title after helping Inter Milan end Juventus' dominance last season. Photo by Claudio Villa - Inter

The club according to SunSport and Football Italia reports that the current Italian League champions are going through a financial crisis and they want to offload some of their top stars.

This was the main reason Conte parted ways with them after helping them win their first league title in a decade.

Meanwhile, the return of Joan Laporta as president of Barcelona has led to new reports that the Argentine could head to Spain this summer with his agent, Alejandro Camano saying:

What Lautaro Martinez's agent said about his client

“We are very calm, we have to resolve the Inter situation first, but of course he would like it. Who would not like to play for Barcelona? It is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

“No one from Barcelona has called me. I have a good relationship with Mateu [Alemany], but there is nothing, so we are not thinking about it now.

“He is prepared for any challenge. Lautaro is a player who does not go unnoticed and can face any responsibility.”

Sources reveal that the attacker currently earns about £1.7m a year at Inter and they will not listen to offers less than £73m for their striker.

Barcelona linked with a move for Martinez

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona could be planning to make a move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez if they fail to seal a deal for Erling Haaland this summer.

The Catalans lost Luis Suarez to Spanish League rivals Atletico Madrid after the arrival of Ronald Koeman last August.

However, the financial crisis caused by the deadly coronavirus has denied the Nou Camp outfit a chance to secure the services of another top star.

