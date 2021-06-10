- In a recent interview that was done with the aunt of the decuplets who were born to a Tembisa woman on Monday this week, she revealed that the babies are fighting for their lives

- According to the aunt, who chose not to be named, the babies who were born prematurely at a Pretoria hospital are still there and in incubation

- The babies and their parents became an instant sensation after it was revealed that their births broke the Guinness World Record of the most babies being born at once by one woman

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

An aunt reveals it all

Mzansi's most popular babies - the decuplets born to a Tembisa mum on Monday, June 7 - currently need a lot of prayers as they are fighting to be alive - that is according to an aunt, who has chosen to remain anonymous.

Premature births

In her words:

“The babies were born and are still in incubators fighting for their lives. They came at 29 weeks; the mother is still weak. And as a black family we want to protect them. This is a sensitive issue."

The aunt of the ten babies born to a Tembisa woman says that the little ones are fighting to be alive. Image: Unsplash

Source: UGC

Agitating excitement

The aunt also explained how the family has been bombarded with calls from publications and people waiting excitedly to hear more about the husband and wife who broke a world record with their amazing birth story, Timeslive reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Woman gives birth to triplets after waiting for 11 years

Legit.ng previously reported that a woman identified as Samuel Bhiologialoaziba Regina finally had every reason to rejoice after she had waited for long 11 years to have children.

On Monday, March 8, a Facebook user, Tony Adams, said that woman gave birth to a set of triplets in Bayelsa state.

In speaking with newsmen, the woman appreciated God for turning her sorrow into joy and blessing her with children.

Source: Legit.ng