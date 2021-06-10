- Kylian Mbappe was on the verge of holding a press conference for him to attack Chelsea star Olivier Giroud

- The Paris Saint-Germain forward was not happy with the comment Giroud made after their win over Bulgaria

- Despite coming from the bench to score two goals, the Chelsea star explained that his teammates did not give him enough pass

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain was reportedly ready to hold a press conference so as to blast national teammate and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud for the statement he made.

France are currently in top gear preparing for the campaign at the EURO 2020 in which something big is expected from them because of their status as world's champions.

On Tuesday, June 8, France defeated Bulgaria 3-0 in an international friendly match in which Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score brace.

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann scored the first goal for France in the 29th minute and all efforts for the world champions to score more goals in the first half were futile.

According to the report on UK Sun and Sportsbible, Olivier Giroud was not happy after the encounter and attacked his teammates of not passing to him.

The comments made by the Chelsea star was said to have made Kylian Mbappe angry and was on the verge of making a press conference.

Meanwhile, France will start their campaign in the EURO 2020 this coming Tuesday against former world champions Germany and they will also take on Portugal and Hungary in tough group.

Portugal are the reigning champions of Europe and their captain Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to steer his nation to success once again.

Kylian Mbappe and France teammates. Photo by Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super striker Olivier Giroud rejected the chance to stay in the Premier League to play for another club than Chelsea and has been linked with a move to Italian side AC Milan.

This latest development is coming days after the France international and his teammates at Stamford Bridge won the Champions League title beating Manchester City in the final.

According to the report, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is planning massive clear-out this summer and Olivier Giroud is one of the players up for departure.

Interestingly, Olivier Giroud's current contract with Chelsea will be expiring at the end of June and there has been no talk of contract extension between him and Chelsea chiefs.

Source: Legit