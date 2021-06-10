- Harry Maguire has handed England a massive boost ahead of their Euro 2020 campaign

- The 28-year-old finally returned to training since picking up an injury in the early week of May

- The Three Lions will play their first game against Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland

Harry Maguire has returned to training with the England national team as they prepare for their Euro 2020 clash with Croatia on Sunday, June 13, Sky Sports.

The Man United center-back has been struggling with a niggling ankle injury that kept him away for last few games of the season including their Europa league final loss to Villarreal.

The 28-year-old was also missing in the two England warm up games against Romania and Austria in the past few days.

Harry Maguire returns to training for England ahead of their crucial match against Croatia. Photo by Mathew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

However, the former Leicester City star was caught on camera along with his teammates in their training session on Thursday, June 10.

It remains uncertain if Maguire will be rushed into England's first competitive game of the tournament against the Eastern Europeans.

On the hand, despite given game time against Romania at the River Side, Jordan Henderson is also not fully fit and could also not be risked against the Croats.

Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate said about the duo:

"We feel the possibility that they can play a part, and the fact they're such fantastic characters to have around the group.

"Hendo's leadership and presence is already having an effect on other people, especially the younger ones in the group, but all of the others as well.

"Given we're able to pick 26, we felt the opportunity to have those two with us was straightforward."

