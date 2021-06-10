- Jadon Sancho is now on the verge of making a move to Premier League side Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund

- The Old Trafford landlords are said to have agreed mega amount which will help them to land the super footballer

- Since joining Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho has been impressive for the German professional side

Manchester United who are Premier League giants have reportedly made their move to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and they are even said to have agreed personal terms with the player.

This is not the first time that Manchester United will be showing interested in the signing of Jadon Sancho as it will be recalled that they also made a move last summer.

According to the latest report on Daily Mail and Sportsbible, Manchester United chiefs have offered Borussia Dortmund sum of £60million for them to have Jadon Sancho.

However, Dortmund eggheads are said not to be pleased with the money Manchester United have offered as they believe player like Jadon Sancho should be more than the amount.

Interestingly, Chelsea who recently won the Champions League title are also interested in the signing of Jadon Sancho this summer.

Chelsea manager Tuchel is a fan of Jadon Sancho and the Stamford Bridge chiefs are set to honour the request of him having the English winger.

Chelsea are in the market to spend big this summer, after targeting a return to the summit of English football following their European tilt against all odds.

Jadon Sancho has been playing for Dortmund since 2017 and has played 104 games so far netting 38 goals.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Jadon Sancho continued to justify why he is being wanted by top Premier League sides following his recent performance for Dortmund.

The England international became the youngest player to reach 50 assists in the Bundesliga in less than 100 games.

Dortmund were 3-0 winners over Arminia Bielefeld and Sancho provided Mahmoud Dahoud's assist for their team's first goal.

It took the Englishman 20 years and 339 days to reach the milestone and he deservedly got a goal of his own to double the advantage for the Yellow Canaries.

On loan Real Madrid star Reinier rounded off the scoring in the 81st minute after a well-organized counter-attacking move started by Sancho as the final pass was delivered by Erling Haaland.

