- Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi enjoying an adorable moment with his lovely daughter playing a video game

- The Premier League star was recently in action for the Super Eagles in their double-header friendlies vs Cameroon

- Ndidi will campaign in the Europa League with the Foxes next campaign after helping them finish above Tottenham and Arsenal on the table

Super Eagles and Leicester City defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi rejoins his family after Nigeria's friendly games against Cameroon in Austria earlier this month.

The 24-year-old FA Cup winner featured in both games but couldn't make any impact as they lost one and drew the second meeting.

However, after the disappointing outings, the Premier League star returned home to form a formidable with his family and his adorable daughter joined him on the couch playing a video game together.

Although she could not get to handle the gamepad, she, however, could not stop starring at the device while her dad kept on playing the game in a well-lit room.

Wilfred Ndidi and his daughter catching up after the midfielder returned from national team assignments against Cameroon. Credit - @ndidi25

Source: Instagram

Both of them also took almost the same sitting positions on the sofa while they both focused on what they were doing.

Meanwhile, Ndidi will be back at the national team as the Eagles face off with Mexico in another friendly game next month in preparations for the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia in September.

Ndidi had a fantastic season with his Premier League outfit after winning the FA Cup title for the first time in his career and also finishing in the Europa League spot at the end of the recently concluded season.

This however means that the Foxes will campaign in Europe's second-tier competition next campaign.

Source: Legit