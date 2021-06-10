- Cristiano Ronaldo is a well-known free-kick taker as he has scored a lot of goals in what used to be his trademark

- The Portuguese however striker ‘ballooned’ a set-piece into the stands during their 4-0 win over Israel as they prepare for Euro 2020

- He has continued to receive heavy criticisms for taking the ‘worst ever free-kick’ of his footballing career

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been trolled for taking the ‘worst ever free-kick’ of his career during their friendly match against Israel ahead of Euro 2020 championships, SPORTbible reports.

The Juventus striker is famous for scoring free-kicks as it remains one of the trademarks of his career, but that seems to have changed.

The 36-year-old who seemed to be in the twilight of his career made an effort to take one during their 4-0 win on Wednesday night, June 9.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal. Photo: Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Portugal had a free-kick late in the first half of the encounter, but Ronaldo sent his effort flying high into the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

The striker who was visibly dejected walked away having failed to give his side the lead.

Portugal did manage to take the lead moments later through Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo doubled their lead just before half-time.

But fans were keen to focus on the free-kick which could genuinely still be rising.

Meanwhile, he later grabbed his 104th international goal against Israel as he inspired his side to a 4-0 win, but it was Bruno Fernandes who grabbed a brace as they now move into the competition proper.

Right inside the empty Jose Alvalade Stadium, Manchester City star Joao Cancelo was also superb in the encounter helping his side to dominate the game for the entire 90 minutes.

It was the Juventus striker's 104th goal for Portugal in 175 matches and took him within five strikes of Ali Daei's record as the all-time top scorer in international football.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus could sell Cristiano Ronaldo for the fear of breaching the Financial Fair Play rules this summer.

The 36-year-old is currently in his home country getting ready for Euro 2020 Championship as Portugal defend the title they won five years back. Ronaldo already moved his exotic cars out of his Turin-based mansion with many claiming they are headed for Lisbon.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have now been tipped as potential destinations for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner according to Sunday Times football writer Duncan Castles via Transfer Window podcast and quoted by 90 min reports.

Source: Legit