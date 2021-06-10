- Antoine Griezmann tops the list of 18 players Barcelona are planning to offload by the time the summer window opens

- The Catalans are owing to the tunes of £1b and they are hoping to ship out top players to take care of the debt

- Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero are among the top earners in the top five European leagues

Barcelona are desperately looking for a way to get out of their huge debt by reportedly listing 18 top stars for sale this summer.

Sources say the Catalans are owing to the tunes of £862 million which, of course, may have risen astronomically due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

And topping the list of stars who could be shown the exit doors are World Cup-winning duo Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele with Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho also included.

Barca academy graduate Sergio Busquets might be shocked to see that he is not untouchable as far as the club's plan for mass exodus is concerned in the coming weeks.

Barcelona stars celebrating during their Spanish League game against Eibar. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

But, he could be spared if he chooses to take a pay cut while the likes of Jordi Alba and Clement Lenglet are also reportedly affected as they are among players receiving massive paycheques weekly.

However, Spanish player Sergi Roberto has been linked with a move to Manchester City but it is yet to be seen if Pep Guardiola would want the Spaniard in his squad.

Other players who are set to be affected by the summer clear-out are Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Martin Braithwaite, and Matheus Fernandes.

Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic doesn't appear to be part of manager Ronald Koeman's plans as reported by Sport Bible.

Despite joining them last summer Sergino Dest could be shipped out alongside Riqui Puig, Francisco Trincao, Emerson, and one Gerard Pique if they refuse to take a pay cut.

Meanwhile, players like Lionel Messi and the new signing Sergio Aguero will be at the club despite ranking among the highest earners in the top five European leagues.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona have offered Lyon forward Memphis Depay a three-year contract for him to move to the Nou Camp this summer in what will be a big transfer.

For two seasons now, Barcelona have been eyeing a move for the Holland international who has been incredible for his club in all competitions.

However, all efforts by Barcelona chiefs to lure Memphis Depay to the Spanish La Liga have been abortive as Lyon have rejected their offers.

