- Paulo Fonseca is now on the verge of becoming the head coach of Premier League Tottenham this summer

- The club have been looking for a replacement for Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese was sacked

- Fonseca on the other hand was in charge of Italian side Roma for two seasons before he left the side

Tottenham who are among the Premier League giants are reportedly in talks with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca to become their new manager following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho was asked to leave before the end of the just concluded Premier League season following unimpressive performance even though he steered Spurs to the final of the Carabao Cup.

Ryan Mason on interim capacity guided Tottenham to the final of the Carabao Cup before losing to Premier League champions Manchester City.

And since the end of the season, Tottenham chiefs have been looking for another top class manager so as for him to start preparation for the 2021/21 League season.

According to the report on Sky Sports, former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte was initially linked with a move to Tottenham, but talks between him and the club's chiefs have collapsed.

The report added that Tottenham eggheads have also offered Paulo Fonseca a three-year deal but nothing has been agreed upon.

During his two-season in charge of Roma, Paulo Fonseca failed to lead the club back into the Champions League in which the management of the club are not happy with.

Should Spurs go ahead to announce him as manager, then he will have serious work to do most especially convincing the side's captain Harry Kane to stay.

The England captain has been linked with many clubs after claiming that he wants to leave Tottenham due to inability to win any title over the years.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Jose Mourinho explained that he deserved some recognition for steering Premier League side Tottenham to the final of the Carabao Cup even though he was sacked six days to the final.

The Portuguese is one of the best football managers in the world considering all the titles he has won in his career since he started coaching.

Altogether, the man known as the Special One has won 25 titles in his coaching career and he is of the opinion that he would have won the Cup title with Tottenham if he was in charge in the final.

Tottenham chiefs decided to sack Jose Mourinho before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City with interim boss Ryan Mason leading Spurs to the final.

However, Jose Mourinho only spent few days at home before being appointed as the new coach of Italian side Roma.

