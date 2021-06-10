- Israel Adesanya is preparing for his showdown against the impressive Marvin Vettori at the Gila River Arena in Glendale on June 13

- The 31-year-old who visited Nigeria has disclosed that he was surprised how he was showered with love right from the airport

- Israel Adesanya expressed surprise that area boys in Lagos could recognise him, stating that they were just chanting his name

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has narrated how ‘area boys’ in Lagos welcomed him upon sighting him at the airport.

The Nigerian-born fighter is billed to face-off with Marvin Vettori at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, in Arizona on Sunday, June 13.

In an interview with CNN, the 31-year-old stated that he was surprised at the level of warm reception he received when he reached Nigeria.

Israel Adesanya delighted to visit Nigeria. Photo: Josh Hedges

Source: Getty Images

He claimed he was surprised that the fans could recognise him and admitted that his parents had initially rejected his move to become a mixed-martial artist.

He said via Complete Sports:

“It was a fantastic experience for me to come to Nigeria, most especially when I stepped my feet at the Lagos airport. The area boys were just chanting my name and I was surprised how they recognized me. I was so excited.

“Initially it was very tough for my parent to support me but when they saw the passion in me they later gave me all their supports.

"Like you know, every parent wants their children to go to school and I understand that feeling. They wanted me to become a lawyer, doctor, or accountant but I choose this game.”

Source: Legit