England legend David Beckham is reportedly planning to acquire an exotic superyacht which costs a staggering £10million, according to SunSports.

It was gathered that the former Three Lions captain flew in to Italy to inspect the yacht in a bid to determine his level of interest.

The 46-year-old was captured in a video wearing tan trousers and a beige jacket along with his shades when he met with officials shipbuilder Ferretti.

He was pictured smiling with two female fans before a tour of the 110ft, four-year-old Telli, worth £10million.

The report confirm that the yacht is fitted with five cabins and have a maximum speed of knots (17mph) and range of 1,500 miles — putting the Med within easy reach of the UK.

A source in the port of La Spezia said:

“David was given the full works by senior management.

“Telli is the pride of the fleet and perfect for a family holiday. Below deck the doors open to reveal an internal pool.”

Dad-of-four Becks, worth £300million, also visited Maserati’s plant in Modena to view its £215,000 MC20.

He raved:

“Such an amazing car.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Everton legend Phil Neville was announced as manager of MLS side Inter Miami.

Neville who handled the England women's team for nearly three years brought his experience to the David Beckham-owned Miami outfit.

The former defender lead the English ladies to the semi finals of the Women's World Cup in 2019 and won the SheBelieves Cup during his spell.

The 43-year-old former England international is understood to be desperate to handle a men's team since breaking into the coaching scene with the Lionesses of England.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi's luxury mansion alone in the city Catalonia costs about $7million that comes equipped with a mini-football pitch, gym, spar and movie theatre.

According to Business Insider, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner also rents a private jet in the tune of $15m, a property he could easily acquire with his massive pay-packet.

The jet which has his favourite No.10 short written on it and the names of his wife Antonella and his three boys Thiago, Mateo and Ciro written on the stairs.

