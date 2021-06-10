- Cristiano Ronaldo needs just five more goals to equal Ali Daei’s record of all-time scorer in international football

- The Portugal national football team captain grabbed his 104th international goal helping his team to a 4-0 win over Israel

- It was a perfect record for Portugal in their final friendly game ahead of the Euro 2020 finals which begins on June 11

Following their final preparatory game before start of the Euro 2020, Portugal sensation Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed his 104th international goal against Israel.

The team captain inspired his side to a 4-0 win, but it was Bruno Fernandes who grabbed a brace as they now move into the competition proper.

Right inside the empty Jose Alvalade Stadium, Manchester City star Joao Cancelo was also superb in the encounter helping his side to dominate the game for the entire 90 minutes.

And three minutes before end of the first half, Bruno Fernandes was set up by the Man City star before the Man Utd midfielder drove in low.

From scoring to provider, the United star set up Cristiano Ronaldo two minutes later before the Juventus striker rifled the ball past Israel keeper Ofir Marciano.

It was the Juventus striker's 104th goal for Portugal in 175 matches and took him within five strikes of Ali Daei's record as the all-time top scorer in international football.

Fernando Santos' side got another goal in the 86th minute thanks to a moment of brilliance from Cancelo, who cut inside from the right wing to curl the ball into the far corner with his left foot.

Fernandes then capped an assured individual performance with an impressive solo strike of his own in added time.

