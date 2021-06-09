- Tarila Okorowanta has lashed out at Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr after his side failed to win any of their friendly games against Cameroon

- The three-time African champions lost one and drew the second in both encounters played in Austria

- Rohr's men will have another chance to impress Nigerians when they clash against Mexico in another test game next month

Nigeria failed to find the back of the net during their double-legged international friendly games against Cameroon.

The Super Eagles lost the first meeting by a lone goal courtesy of Zambo Anguissa's 37-minute strike from about 30 yards out.

And both teams had to settle for a stalemate in the second game staged at the Wiener Neustadt Stadium in Austria.

These outcomes are however not acceptable to many Nigerians, including former players who believed the German boss cannot be doing a test run with new players against the Indomitable Lions.

Gernot Rohr watching Super Eagles players train for one of their games.

Tarila Okorowanta expressed disappointment towards the Eagles boss while speaking with football website, Goal:

“For us not to win any of the games with Cameroon is not good. I think the coach is trying to test some players in these matches. You are supposed to pick the best for Cameroon. You cannot underrate any team. Football has changed.

“Result is what Nigerians want, whether the Super Eagles play well or not is not the most important thing but the maximum result which is victory.

“Rohr is supposed to be preparing the team for the World Cup qualifiers not testing players, he is supposed to use his best against a team like Cameroon.“

Meanwhile, these results will definitely affect their standings on the FIFA ranking when it is next released.

Nigeria will be opportuned to right their wrongs when they face Mexico in another friendly on July 4 while they get ready for their World Cup qualifier against Liberia in September.

