- Ashleigh Plumptre is already hoping she will get a chance to play for the Super Falcons of Nigeria despite representing England youth team earlier

- The Leicester City Women star is eligible to play for the Super Falcons because of her father’s heritage

- Plumptre has disclosed in a recent interview that she will grab with both hands if she earns a call up from the African nation

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former England youth defender Ashleigh Plumptre has hinted that she will be glad to feature for the Super Falcons of Nigeria if she has the opportunity.

The 23-year-old in a chat with BBC Sport stated that she will gladly accept any invitation given to her if Nigeria come calling.

Plumptre who featured for newly-promoted Women's Super League (WSL) side Leicester City was recently rewarded with a fresh two-year- deal after she was voted the best player of the season.

Ashleigh Plumptre wants to feature for Nigeria. Photo: Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

She is eligible to feature for Nigeria because of her father’s heritage.

Having played 30 games for the England youth team, Plumptre disclosed that she has already set her sights on playing for Nigeria.

She said:

"The idea of me being able to play for Nigeria, with that being an option, I would happily grab that with both hands.

"We can only get it from my granddad, he's the only thing that we know in terms of Nigeria. I've obviously visited Nigerian relatives in America and in England.

"Seeing this little journey my sister and I have been on, and the understanding of our family heritage, not just that but watching Nigerian documentaries and learning about the past is incredible."

Meanwhile, Super Falcons superstar Asisat Oshoala has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Manchester United this summer.

The Nigerian women's national team captain recently conquered Europe with Barcelona Ladies following their Champions League triumph.

She also won her second league title with the Catalans while wrapping up the season by winning the Queen's Cup.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's women's national team will participate in a four-team invitational tournament in the United States this month.

The Super Falcons will face the United States Women's National Team as well as their counterparts from Jamaica and Portugal for the competition billed for Texas will hold from June 8 to 17.

And it is expected to serve as a build-up for the Falcons' 2022 Africa Women's Championship qualifiers as coach Randy Waldrum's ladies will hope they can maintain their dominance on the continent.

Source: Legit.ng