- Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to beat Cameroon in their second international friendly match played in Austria

- Coach of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr stated that Valentine Ozornwafor impressed him in the match

- Nigeria who are three-time African champions will now be preparing for the coming World Cup qualifiers

Valentine Ozornwafor who currently plays for Turkish club Galatasaray has been praised by the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for his performance against Cameroon in match that ended 0-0.

Super Eagles lost their first international friendly match against Cameroon and Nigerians were of the hope that Gernot Rohr and his men would soar in the second game, but they failed to win.

The encounter which was played on Tuesday afternoon, June 8, in Austria saw the likes of Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho finding it difficult to score against Cameroon.

Valentine Ozornwafor on the other hand was impressive in the defense against Cameroon as he blocked most of the chances the opponents had towards goal.

The 22-year-old came on to replace the injured William Troost-Ekong in the first game, which allowed him to make his full debut.

Despite making only one appearance for Galatasaray last season, Valentine did not show any sign of not having regular playing time.

According to the report on Soccernet, Gernot Rohr made it clear that he was impressed with his game against Cameroon.

“We had a problem to build the defence, so we played the first time with Valentine, and he did very well.

“I’m very happy for Valentine; a lot of people did not understand why he was with us, he showed today the reason why he can play with us.

“He did very well with his left foot in central defence,''.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how despite performing poorly at the just-concluded double friendly matches against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated that his team will be ready for World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria begin their quest to qualify for Qatar 2022 when they take on Liberia and Cape Verde in September -with both games four days apart.

The Super Eagles lost the first friendly game against Cameroon 1-0 on June 4 and were held to a goalless draw in the second game played four days later in Austria.

After the second game which ended in a stalemate, Rohr insisted that his side will prepare well ahead of the matches in September.

