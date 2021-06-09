- Six Premier League clubs who attempted to join the European Super League have finally been punished by the Premier League

- The big-six, as they are called have been slammed with a sum of £20m as fine with a suspended 30-point deduction

- They also signed for a stiffer punishment in case they make a similar move in the nearest future

Premier League organisers have slapped the six clubs that had agreed to take part in the controversial European Super League with fines worth over £20 million.

Six Premier League clubs joined forces with others to form the European Super League but they were compelled to withdraw after a backlash from supporters. Photo: Getty Images.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur all secretly agreed to be a part of the proposed elite league but the idea has since been clamped down.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Juventus were among the other clubs outside the Premier League who had signed up for the arrangement.

However, unlike Barca, Real, and Juve, all the six clubs from the English top-flight resolved to withdraw following backlash from fans.

Despite their decision to turn their backs on the arrangement, Premier League chiefs have nonetheless slapped them with a fine amounting to

This means that each of the EPL teams will have to pay a meagre £3.5 million as part of the as reported by Sky Sports and Daily Mail.

A 30-point deduction including £25 million is also included in the settlement contract they signed in case they try to make a similar move in the future.

Although some of the remaining 14 clubs are not comfortable with the hanging points deductions as they want it as part of the immediate punishment.

Sources claim the EPL clubs would have preferred a penalty similar to that meted out by UEFA last month having been slammed with £1.5m each, with the money set to go to charities in Europe.

The development came only days after it emerged Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are facing a possible ban from the Champions League.

European football governing body known as UEFA have launched a disciplinary probe into the failed Super League putting the three clubs in serious trouble.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is said to be livid with the clubs based on the fact that they were the architects of the proposed Super League.

