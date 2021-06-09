- The Chinese government has continued to stun the world with their architectural creations and cutting-edge infrastructure

- There exists in the northern Republic of China a beautiful ribbon-shaped theater of magnificent height

- The theater which is situated on the bank of the Songhua River can play host to over 1,600 patrons and also has a smaller theater in it

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

In the northeastern part of the Republic of China, there is a gigantic theater that is built on the bank of a river.

The Harbin Opera House, according to CGTN on Facebook, houses a large theater and a smaller one.

The silk ribbon Opera house of China that has a big and small theater Photo Credit: CGTN

Source: Facebook

The huge infrastructure was fashioned in the shape of a ribbon and is usually referred to as silk ribbon.

The capacity of the ribbon-shaped facility

The architectural masterpiece, CGTN reports, has the capacity to host over 1,600 patrons with the smaller theater able to host 400 people.

Dezeen reports that the huge structure was built on a construction area of 79, 000 square meters.

Social media users have expressed awe at the amazing work of architecture with some recounting their experiences at the place.

Darius Windarc said:

"Beautiful! I would love to perform a piano concert here one day when travel is possible again."

Najam UD Din Wani stated:

''Very beautiful place and I would like to visit this famous place Harbin to see the Ice Festival."

Zahid Farid wrote:

"I was at Harbin in 2020 January. I visited this place. Very beautiful place to see. Love to see it again."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

New China airport with 5G Wifi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on stunning photos of the new N6.4 trillion China airport that has 5G Wifi and 4 runways.

The magnificent facility is situated on a large expanse of land, specifically 7.5 million square feet which equal 98 football fields and is located on the border of Beijing and Langfang, according to Wikipedia.

It is said that 3 more runaways will be added to the existing numbers in the nearest future.

Some Nigerians argued that with this level of architectural creation, China is living in a different century, others gushed about the majestic look of the structure.

Source: Legit