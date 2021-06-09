- Maurizio Sarri returns to football management for the first time in over a year after being named new Lazio boss

- The 62-year-old penned a two-year deal with the Eagles and will take over from Simone Inzaghi stopped

- Managers like Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri are also back in the Italian League with Roma and Juventus

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been appointed as Lazio's new manager for the next two seasons.

The Eagles announced the appointment of the 62-year-old with a picture of a cigarette on their social media platforms on Wednesday, June 9.

Sarri will be returning to football management for the first time since he was sacked by Juventus at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The former bank manager will be in charge of the Italian League club until the summer of 2023 as reported by Daily Mail quoting Sportsmail.

Maurizio Sarri speaking to the media during his last few games as Juventus manager in August 2020. Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC

Source: Getty Images

However, he is hoping to raid former Premier League clubs to sign a few of the players that helped him win the Europa League and the EFL Cup titles.

Topping the list of the former Juventus handler is Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the Serie A club is already planning to make a loan move for the Englishman with an option to buy later.

The midfielder spent the recently concluded season at Fulham scoring once in 33 appearances across competitions for them.

And with his contract with the Blues expiring in 2024, he might be opened to the move seeing that he may never impress Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri was named a replacement for Simone Inzaghi who in turn has gone to take over from Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

Spurs considering appointing Conte as Mourinho's replacement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Antonio Conte is in advanced talks with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur as he looks to become their new manager.

Spurs have been without a boss since the sacking of Jose Mourinho and former player Curtis Davies took over as caretaker coach.

On the other hand, Conte resigned barely days after winning the Scudetto with Inter following a disagreement with club president Steven Zhang.

