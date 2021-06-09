- Achraf Hakimi is now a bone of contention between Premier League club side Chelsea and French Ligue 1 team PSG

- Reports have it that Chelsea now have an edge to land the Moroccan as Inter Milan are interested in Emerson and Christensen

- The Italian champions are financially affected by the impact of the pandemic and now they are ready to sell the defender

Premier League club Chelsea are doing everything to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi ahead of the forthcoming Premier League season.

Following the financial effect of the pandemic, Inter Milan are seeking funds and now they want to dispose of one of their best stars for last season.

It was gathered that the Italian champions want a fee of around £69million for the player who they paid £36m for from Real Madrid last summer.

Achraf Hakimi could become a Chelsea star. Photo: Nicolò Campo

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Italy via SunSport, Inter might be forced to have a deal with Chelsea as they are, in return, on the trail of Emerson Palmieri and Andreas Christensen.

It was gathered that the Stamford Bridge club are keen to ship out Palmieri, having fallen down the pecking order behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso on the left-side of defence.

Hakimi, 22, is predominantly right-sided, so would provide competition for England star Reece James.

The Moroccan scored seven goals and bagged 10 assists as Inter coasted to the Serie A title last season.

Also, Chelsea are currently playing an underground role in landing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, Football London.

The Norwegian striker is now the Blues' number one target after Romelu Lukaku recently insisted that he would not be leaving Inter Milan this summer.

According to Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, the 20-year-old has become their prime target.

And the six-foot-plus forward has been tagged with a massive £120million but it is understood the player's wages is the biggest issue for Chelsea.

On the other hand, Spanish midfielder Niguez who has been slapped with a £70m price tag can be acquired by Chelsea for a much cheaper price.

Legit.ng earlier reported that legendary Premier League manager Arsene Wenger has singled out N'Golo Kante for praise, claiming the Chelsea star is currently Europe's best all-round midfielder.

Kante has received accolades from all quarters in recent weeks, all thanks to his outstanding end to the season for the Blues.

The midfielder played a central role in Chelsea's Champions League glory on Saturday, May 29, in Porto, picking the Man of the Match award.

