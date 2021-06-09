- Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has claimed that he has won 25 and a half titles in his managerial career so far

- The former Chelsea and Man United coach says the half on the 25 is for the final that he led Tottenham to

- Jose Mourinho was sacked before the Carabao Cup final and was appointed by Serie A side Roma days later

Jose Mourinho has explained that he deserved some recognition for steering Premier League side Tottenham to the final of the Carabao Cup even though he was sacked six days to the final.

The Portuguese is one of the best football managers in the world considering all the titles he has won in his career since he started coaching.

Altogether, the man known as the Special One has won 25 titles in his coaching career and he is of the opinion that he would have won the Cup title with Tottenham if he was in charge in the final.

Tottenham chiefs decided to sack Jose Mourinho before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City with interim boss Ryan Mason leading Spurs to the final.

However, Jose Mourinho only spent few days at home before being appointed as the new coach of Italian side Roma.

According to the report on GOAL citing Sun, Jose Mourinho expressed sadness for him not being in charge of the Carabao Cup final with Tottenham.

“So if you want me to be proactive now you can ask me, ‘how many trophies have you won in your career?’ I’ll tell you 25 and a half. The half is the final that I didn’t play with Tottenham.

“You ask the guys who played lots of finals and everybody will tell you, ‘to play a final is a dream’ and it doesn’t matter if it is the first final or number 20 or number 50, a final is always a dream.''

