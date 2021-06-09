- Six Premier League clubs who attempted to join the European Super League have finally been punished by the organisers

- The big-six as they are called have been slammed with a sum of £20m as fine with a suspended 30-point deduction

- They also signed for a stiffer punishment in case they make a similar move in the nearest future

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Premier League organisers have slapped with fines worth over £20 million on the top six clubs that agreed to play in the European Super League.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur all secretly agreed to be a part of the proposed elite league but the idea has now been shut down.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Juventus two other clubs were equally part movement but most of them have turned their backs on the deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

This means that each of the EPL teams will have to pay a meagre of £3.5 million as part of the announcement the league will make as reported by Sky Sports and Daily Mail.

Premier League title presentation to Manchester City after their triumph at the end of the 2020-21 season. Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

A 30-point deduction including £25 million is also included in the settlement contract they sign in case they try making a similar move in the future.

Although some of the remaining 14 clubs are not comfortable with the hanging points deductions as they want it as part of the immediate punishment.

Sources claim the EPL clubs would have preferred a penalty similar to that meted out by UEFA last month having been slammed with £1.5m each, and the money will go to children's and grassroots football across Europe.

They also resolved to have five per cent of the revenue they would have banked from UEFA club competitions for one season withheld.

Wolves appoint new boss ahead of 2021-22 season

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League side Wolves have announced the appointment of former Benfica manager Bruno Lage as their new coach ahead of the coming football season.

After the end of the just-concluded Premier League season, Nuno Espirito Santo decided to walk away from Wolves despite finishing 12th on the final League standings.

And since the departure of the Portuguese football manager, Wolves were without a gaffer before their latest decision of appointing Bruno Lage as new handler.

Source: Legit