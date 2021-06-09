- Colombia vs Argentina's World Cup qualifying game ended in a draw with Lionel Messi failing to score

- Argentina scored two goals in the first half with hopes of winning the game, but they ended up sharing the points

- Lionel Messi of Barcelona is looking forward in playing at the next World Cup which could be his last

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and his teammates at the Argentina national team on Tuesday night, June 8, threw away a two-goal lead as they were forced to 2-2 draw by Colombia.

Before the encounter, Argentina were hoping to close the gap on leaders Brazil, but they were unable to get the win over Colombia in what was a tough battle.

Argentina started the match impressively and waited until the 11th minute before Rodrigo de Paul delivered a stunning cross which made Cristian Romero score the first goal.

Lionel Messi would have double the lead for the visitors three minutes later, but his powerful shot was blocked by an opponent.

Leandro Paredes doubled Argentina’s lead after eight minutes when he took advantage of some confusion in Colombia’s box and beat ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina with a fine finish.

However, trouble struck for Argentina towards the end of the game as they allowed Colombia to come back scoring two goals.

Luis Fernando pulled one back for Colombia in the 51st minute before Muguel Borja restored parity at the death to give the hosts a point in the encounter.

As things stand presently, Argentina are currently occupying second position on the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with 12 points after six games and they are six points behind Brazil.

Colombian and Argentine players in action in World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Gabriel Aponte

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit Nigeria