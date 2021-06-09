- Congolese footballer Silas Wamangituka has confessed to the media that he falsified his identity

- The 22-year-old bears Silas Katompa Mvumpa as recorded on his official document in his home country

- It also emerged the striker is 22 years and not 21 as has been known before and the Stuttgart forward says he was forced by his former agent to alter his official identification

Vfb Stuttgart striker Silas Wamangituka has confessed that he is playing under a false identity.

Sources claim that the 22-year-old who was named the Bundesliga's rookie of the season during the 2020/21 campaign is actually known as Silas Katompa Mvumpa.

The DR Congo-born football star was forced by his former agent to lie about his true identity and that has constantly made him live in fear since then.

Mvumpa, who was born in October 1998, making him a year older than his documents divulged he got the courage to make his story public because he felt safer at Stuttgart. BBC Sport quoted Mvumpa saying:

Away from his identity saga, Silas has been in perfect shape since joining Stuttgart, scoring 13 goals across competitions last season. Photo: Tom Weller.

Source: Getty Images

"Over the past few years, I was also very worried for my family in Congo.

"It was a tough step for me to take to make my story public and I would never have had the courage to do so if Stuttgart had not become like a second home and a safe place to me."

Stuttgart recently received correspondence from the Democratic Republic of Congo and they are now in contact with the Bundesliga and the German FA over the matter.

Mvumpa became famous in 2017 during his trials with Belgian club Anderlecht before moving to the second-tier French side, Paris FC.

He signed for Stuttgart in 2019 and played a pivotal role in the club's promotion to the German top-flight league.

He was also impressive for the outfit last season as he scored 13 goals across competitions to inspire Stuttgart to a ninth-place finish.

