- Portuguese football manager Bruno Lage has been appointed as the new manager of Premier League side Wolves

- The Premier League side finished as 12th best last season on the table under former boss Nuno Espirito Santo

- Bruno Large has promised to help the Premier League side achieve lots of success in the coming season

Premier League side Wolves have announced the appointment of former Benfica manager Bruno Lage as their new coach ahead of the coming football season in England.

After the end of the just concluded Premier League season, Nuno Espirito Santo decided to walk away from Wolves despite finishing 12th on the final League standings.

And since the departure of the Portuguese football manager, Wolves were without a gaffer before their latest decision of appointing Bruno Lage as new handler.

Bruno Lage will be happy with his new job in the Premier League considering the fact that he has been out of work since leaving Benfica last summer.

According to the report on Sky Sports and GOAL, Bruno Lage met with Wolves' chairman last month before they finally reached an agreement.

While reacting to his new appointment, Bruno Lage explained that he is excited about moving to the Premier League and promised to help the club in the coming League season.

"First of all, I’m very happy. It’s a big opportunity. I’m very happy because I’ve returned to this country, and to be the manager of a big team.

“It’s a team and a club that wants to do history and a chance to compete in the Premier League. So, I’m happy, excited, with a big ambition to do great things for this club.”

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nuno Espirito Santo stepped down as Wolves manager after their final Premier League game of the season against Manchester United.

The Portuguese gaffer has spent four years at the Molineux, from leading the team back to the Premier League in his first season at the Championships.

And maintaining back-to-back seventh place finishes as well as a quarter final berth in the Europa League last season.

The 47-year-old and the club have mutually accepted to part waysbut he has cemented the club's status in the English topflight division.

The match against the Red Devils served as a farewell game for the manager who played as a goalkeeper during his footballing career.

