- Mike Tyson fears Floyd Mayweather may have to compromise his unbeaten record if he continues this way

- The 44-year-old retired boxer fought with Paul Logan in an eight-round exhibition fight over the weekend

- Neither boxer emerged victorious at the end of the meeting with fans booing the two of them after the meeting

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has warned Floyd Mayweather to stop fighting opponents outside of his weight category at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Contrary to the expectations of many, the YouTuber lasted the eight rounds in the exhibition bout in spite of his lack of experience in the sport.

The 26-year-old gave the 'Money-Man' a run for his money in the first few rounds of the game but ran out of fumes as the rounds progressed.

With no one running off with a victory at the end of the meeting, Floyd remains unbeaten in his career despite the non-competitiveness of the encounter.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul during their eight-round exhibition fight earlier this month. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire

Regardless, Tyson believes it was out of line facing Logan with his weight, adding that he could have had the YouTuber shed some weight if it was compulsory they face-off. The youngest ever heavyweight champion said on Instagram Live and quoted by The Mirror:

“I think Floyd should keep on trying. I don’t think he should fight a f****** cruiserweight.

“I think he should continue fighting guys his own weight. What the f*** is he doing? Fight Pacquiao again or something, keep in shape.

“Now that I think about it now, he should have had Paul lose a lot of weight. I was surprised [he didn’t do that]. A smart fighter would have made him suffer, made him starve."

According to the publication, Logan weighed in at 189.5lbs before the fight, compared to Mayweather's 155lbs and Tyson believes the YouTuber's punches may have been more punishing than Mayweather had expected.

