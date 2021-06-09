- Gernot Rohr failed to inspire the Super Eagles to a win despite playing the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon twice, in Austria

- Both friendlies were organised as part of preparations ahead of the 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which begin in September

- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has insisted that his side will be battle-ready for the matches against Liberia and Cape Verde

Despite performing poorly at the just-concluded double friendly matches against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated that his team will be ready for World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria begin their quest to qualify for Qatar 2022 when they take on Liberia and Cape Verde in September -with both games four days apart.

The Super Eagles lost the first friendly game against Cameroon 1-0 on June 4 and were held to a goalless draw in the second game played four days later in Austria.

After the second game which ended in a stalemate, Rohr insisted that his side will prepare well ahead of the matches in September.

He told the NFF website via Complete Sports:

“We will be ready in September for the World Cup qualifiers. We hope the fans can return to the stadium in September after this crazy Pandemic (Coronavirus), which has made everything difficult.

“We have to start well in Lagos (vs Liberia) and four days later, we play in Cape Verde.

“Cape Verde beat Cameroon 3-1 on their synthetic pitch recently. So, we know already that it will be very difficult.

“Our first two matches are very, very important.”

Despite dominating the second game on Tuesday, June 8, at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt, Vienna, Austria, Gernot Rohr's men failed to find the back of the net with a flurry of chances.

With the Indomitable Lions winning the first game four days earlier, the Super Eagles were under pressure to register a win as it will affect their position on the FIFA rankings.

Both friendly matches were organised as part of preparation ahead of the World Cup qualifiers billed to begin in September.

