- Nigeria National League club Remo Stars have condemned the violence against players of Bendel Insurance after their game last weekend

- The fans of the Ikenne-based team unleashed mayhem on their guests after Sarki was accused of hitting their CEO

- The match was abandoned with the scoreline at 0-0 and some of the Insurance players and staff sustaining injuries

Bendel Insurance players and their officials were battered by the fans of Remo Stars football club towards the end of their Nigeria National League game at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne on Sunday, June 6.

Violence erupted in the added minutes of the highly intense game after Insurance star Sarki Ismail was said to have hit Remo's CEO Lukmon Ogungbefun on his face.

Reports reveal that the said player was given a second yellow card after keeping his goalkeeper's gloves as part of their time-wasting antics with the game still goalless at the time.

This was after the visitors' keeper Kolawole Oladapo had fallen to the ground and removed his gloves in a bid to stall proceedings in the game.

Remo Stars' official statement after the ugly incident between them and Bendel Insurance in Ogun state over the weekend. Credit - remostars

Source: Instagram

But a video making rounds on social media reveals where the Benin-based club players are being manhandled while they run for the safety of their lives.

Bendel Insurance also posted pictures of their players and officials with wounds and swollen faces and bandaged bodies.

Meanwhile, the game had to be abandoned after the incident with both teams yet to find the back of the net in the 90 plus minutes of the game.

Remo Stars media director Oladimeji Oshode told Legit.ng that the game didn't end contrary to what was reported in the media after the game was abandoned. He said:

"The game didn't even end."

