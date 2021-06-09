- American boxing icon Floyd Mayweather has showed off his wrist watch which he bought $18,000,000

- The 44-year-old known as money man disclosed the amount of the wrist watch while appearing on a live show

- Mayweather also have many expensive cars in his garage thanks to boxing which made him what he is today

World's boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has showed off his amazing wrist watch worth $18,000,000 which is around N8.9 Billion while appearing on a television show.

There is no doubt about the fact that Floyd Mayweather is one of the richest athletes in the world considering the big money he has made through boxing.

According to a video posted on Instagram, Floyd Mayweather was spotted in joyous mood while chatting with the hosts of the show.

One of them then spotted the wrist watch the American was putting on and asked him the amount in which Floyd answered immediately.

The two men were shocked when they heard the amount Floyd Mayweather bought the wrist watch which is $18,000,000.

They also ordered the cameraman to show viewers the watch very well while Floyd Mayweather was smiling.

Floyd Mayweather competed between 1996 and 2015 and made a one-fight comeback in 2017 in which during his career he won fifteen major world titles including The Ring in five weight classes.

Apart from spending big money on jewelries, Floyd is also a proud owner of many expensive cars parked inside his garage in America.

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in action. Photo by Louis Grasse

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit