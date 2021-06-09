- A government spokesperson recently shared that there is no evidence available to them that a Gauteng woman had given birth to a whopping 10 babies recently

- The spokeswoman, Phumla Williams, said in a statement that despite various media reports, the government can't seem to find evidence of the claims and would love some clarity on the matter

- Hours after, the government came back to clear the air, saying that the family of the new babies have been found and the story is indeed true

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A recent statement made by a government spokeswoman, Phumla Williams, revealed that government has no evidence that a Gauteng woman named Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to 10 babies at once.

"The government has been unable to verify the authenticity of these births at any of our facilities," reads part of a statement made by Williams.

The government says there is no evidence of the birth of 10 babies. Image: Unsplash

Source: UGC

Earlier doubt on the miraculous birth story

"My office & our Dept. of Social Dev. have been searching for the family who allegedly gave birth to 10 kids today. Apparently, they from Tembisa & we wanted to assist as a city.

"Can @IOL provide some info on this story? Or has mainstream media degenerated into a fake news factory?" reads a tweet by Mzwandile Masina, the ANC Ekurhuleni Regional Chairperson.

South Africans are divided and confused

Many locals have expressed their confusion over the matter. While many of them started questioning the amazing birth story, others shared what little information they had:

@Timzone5 said:

"Good day my Leader. The gentleman [sic] who gave birth to 10 babies in Tembisa is my friend and is not a piece of fake news, I can arrange for a meeting with him."

@tendani1yahooc1 said:

"This story is quite strange. Why has no hospital come forward to announce such a miraculous event? I mean, hospitals never miss an opportunity to make headlines. No TV news channel is carrying the story. Something fishy here."

Hours after, another government official, Mzwandile Masina, said the family has been found. She said:

"We’ve found the family and we are informed babies are well. Will share the information with National Gov, I know we were a joke yesterday when Gov was genuinely looking for family. Some of our local comrades have been assisting this family. So we are good. OK."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news updates

Woman gives birth to 9 babies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 25-year-old woman in Mali gave birth to nine babies making history as one of the few women in the world to deliver nonuplets.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health in the West African country, the woman identified as Halima Cisse was expected to give birth to seven babies, but an ultrasound did not detect two more babies in her womb.

The ministry disclosed Cisse gave birth to five girls and four boys through the caesarean section. Halima had been under the watchful eyes of doctors in Bamako for two weeks but was transferred to Morocco for specialised care under the orders of interim President Bah Ndaw.

Source: Legit.ng