Ondreaz Lopez is an American social media personality known for his lip-sync and dance videos on TikTok. He has amassed a considerable following of over 21 million on the platform. How much do you know about him?

Ondreaz Lopez poses in a tank top. Photo: @Ondreaz

Source: Instagram

Lopez is, without a doubt, a renowned content creator. His popularity has led to an interest in his life. Here is everything you need to know about Ondreaz Lopez.

Profile summary

Full name: Ondreaz Lopez

Ondreaz Lopez Date of birth: 4th April 1997

4th April 1997 Place of birth: Colorado, U.S.A

Colorado, U.S.A Age: 24 years (as of 2021)

24 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Occupation: Social media personality

Social media personality Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Spanish-American

Spanish-American Height: 5’11” (1.8 meters)

5’11” (1.8 meters) Hair color: Black

Black Social media: @ondreazlopez on TikTok and Twitter, @Ondreaz on Instagram

@ondreazlopez on TikTok and Twitter, on Instagram Net worth: $1 million

Ondreaz Lopez’s biography

Lopez was born on 4th April 1997 in Colorado, U.S.A., and is an American citizen by birth. He has two brothers, Tony and Xavier. Not much is known about his parents or upbringing.

What is Ondreaz Lopez’s age? As of 2021, the influencer’s age is 24 years.

Career

Lopez began uploading dance videos to TikTok in 2019. The good response he received prompted him to venture into content creation fully. His journey has been a success story as he has never looked back since.

His TikTok posts have seen him become one of the most-followed people on the platform. How many followers does Ondreaz Lopez have on TikTok? Well, the influencer currently has 21.4 million followers.

Ondreaz's success in content creation prompted his brother Tony to join him. Together, they have become even more popular, with Tony amassing 22.4 million followers on his TikTok account.

Following their success, the brothers went ahead and became members of the TikTok collective The Hype House, where some of TikTok’s biggest stars come together and collaborate to create content together.

The collective was created in December 2019 by founders Daisy Keech, Chase Hudson, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Kouvr Annon. The house is located in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to social media, Ondreaz jointly runs a YouTube page with his brother Tony. They upload dance, comedy, and challenge videos. The YouTube channel is known as Lopez Brothers and has 1.7 million subscribers.

The two brothers faced sexual allegations in early 2021. Tony was sued for sexual battery and for sending s*xually explicit photos to minors, while Ondreaz was accused of s*xually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. The brothers have denied all accusations leveled against them.

Ondreaz Lopez with his brother Tony. Photo: @Ondreaz

Source: Instagram

Ondreaz Lopez’s girlfriend

Lopez has been in a relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Hannah Stocking. Hannah is an internet personality, model, and actress with a huge fanbase online. Her YouTube channel, Hannah Stocking, has a subscriber count of 7.75 million.

A photo of Hannah Stocking. Photo:@Hannahstocking

Source: Instagram

Her TikTok account boasts 23.4 million followers, while her Instagram has 19 million followers.

There have been rumors that the couple has split. There has been no official communication from the couple regarding the matter.

Ondreaz Lopez's height

How tall is Ondreaz Lopez? He is 5’11” (1.8 meters) tall.

What is Ondreaz Lopez’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the star is worth $1 million.

Social media presence

The superstar is active on social media platforms; he goes by @ondreaz on Instagram and @ondreazlopez on TikTok and Twitter.

Ondreaz Lopez has made his mark as a heavyweight in the world of content creation. His unique content has earned him lots of fans from all over the world.

READ ALSO: Zach Hadel's biography: Who is the man known as Psychicpebbles?

Legit.ng recently covered an interesting piece about Zach Hadel. He is an American animator renowned for his entertaining skits and unique voice-overs. Also known as Psychicpebbles, fans can't seem to get enough of the influencers' content.

Zach is among the best in the business when it comes to animation. However, his face is rarely seen. Are you curious about Zach's appearance? Find out how he looks, his voice, and how he began his career.

Source: Legit Newspaper