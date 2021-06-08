Cameroon vs Nigeria shared the spoils in the second friendly game played between the two West African neighbours in Austria.

The Super Eagles created the better chances in the game but failed to score as Gernot Rohr's side failed played a draw against the Indomitable Lions.

It was a disappointing result for Gernot Rohr's men by their standards and a major shake up has to be done in preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which will begin in October.

Here are the things we learnt in the game

1. Rohr does not perform in friendlies

The stats do not lie, one win out of the last nine and five victories in 15 friendlies since he became coach of the Super Eagles in 2015, it is nothing to write home about.

The German gaffer is the longest serving coach in Nigeria's history but with results like this, it does not put him on the same level with past top coaches Clemens Westerhof, Stephen Keshi and Shuaibu Amodu.

2. Players should be used in the positions of their strength

Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi were played out of position in the first leg but the second leg was a much different affair.

The Leicester City forward usually plays behind Jamie Vardy at club level because of his limited pace while Iwobi prefers the central midfield position which brought out the best in them.

Rohr can not afford to be experimenting players in positions that will not bring out the best in them, at this level of the game, the coach should put round pegs in round holes.

Cameroon vs Nigeria: Gernot Rohr needs to be kept on his toes by the NFF with results like this. Photo by Visionhause

Source: Getty Images

3. Paul Onuachu, Terem Moffi or Victor Osimhen?

It is the question that has been answered on the field of play in the matches both strikers have featured in. Just like the first leg, Onuachu missed two glaring scoring chances and he failed to score again in the second leg.

Moffi also had a glorious opportunity but missed it, Osimhen who missed the games would be Nigeria's preferred striker any day because his conversion rate.

4. NFF should set target for Rohr

It is high time the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) began to put Rohr on his toes following his streak of winless run in matches for Nigeria.

A lot is been put to organize test matches just as qualifiers and competitions too. The Super Eagles next ranking on FIFA would drop even further from 32 due to their inability to win friendly games.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the clock seems to be ticking for Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr following Super Eagles 1-0 loss to Cameroon in Austria.

The three-time African champions have failed to win their last three friendlies, recording two losses including the defeat to Algeria and a draw with Tunisia.

Only 20 players showed up for the national team due to several injury problems and other reasonable excuses.

