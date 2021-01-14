Beautiful mansions reportedly owned by Igbo men went viral as people said that Nigeria has billionaires

Tweeps fawned over a young man who said that one of the buildings is his family's and located in Anambra

There were those who said that they do not mind sweeping or acting as maids in the luxurious homes

Beautiful mansions supposedly located in Anambra state have set social media on fire as people used them as examples to show that Igbo men are wealthy.

Trendy conversations online around the show of wealth aligned with the popular argument that though Forbes and Bloomberg may not rate Igbo men, there are big money bags.

The house trended just as SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, unseated Jeff Bozos to become the richest man in the world.

Mansions said to be purportedly located in Anambra state have gone viral. Photo source: @yungruffad

Photos of the luxurious houses were first posted by a Twitter handle @Waynetipsy who captioned them with:

"Igbo men don’t joke with their village mansions!!!"

About 24 hours after the shared photos went viral, another social media user with the handle @yungruffdad shared more photos, some of which bore similarities to the earlier posted ones, and said:

"Woke up to our house trending. Anambra Igbo men."

Claiming the building is 'their' house, the young man then shared a YouTube video from a page under the name "yungruffad" that gave some tour of the luxurious house.

Watch the video below:

It should, however, be noted that at the time of writing this report, Legit.ng cannot authoritatively say where the buildings are cited or who owns them as both handles are aliases.

Read some of the comments the buildings generated online:

@MaziEzenna said:

"Omo this thing be like blood money."

@CDazlyn said:

"I passed this house this evening. Around Nnobi, right? The fence is wonderful. I was staring like crazy."

@yungruffad replied:

"Wow, Yh Nnobi."

@Tee_Classiquem1 said:

"I can sweep car garage dear."

@yungruffad replied:

"God will not let you in Jesus name, AMEN."

@TruthSerum007 said:

"If no be Anambra.. I no dey marry.. Lol.. Them be things oO.. Money and success runs in the DNA."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Twitter user with the name Drift sensei got the whole of Twitter talking as he shared pictures of him posing with his father’s Rolls Royce.

When Twitter User ChiefpresitofPh asked him in amazement if his father has two Rolls Royce, the young man replied and corrected him that they are actually three; two ghosts and 1 wraith.

