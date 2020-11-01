AANU ADEDUN, a reporter with Legit.ng in this opinion called for a holiday in honour of our loved ones that have died. According to him, honouring the deceased should not only be a thing of the heart but also, a physical one.

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

As Africans, the time has come for us to start celebrating the Day of the Dead. The time has also come for this to be incorporated into the many holidays being observed in our respective countries, especially in our native Nigeria.

In years past, our fathers used to remember their fathers and ancestors but today, we have forgotten our departed loved ones. Their crime: They died. And every physical expression of love dies at burial. This should not be so.

What stops us from having a specific day in Nigeria where relatives can come out to remember their departed ones? What stops us from having a day brothers and sisters, cousins, nieces can gather in their different locations to remember a dead grandfather, grandmother, mother, brother, sister or any late loved one.

During this period, we will take the opportunity to visit the gravesite and pull weeds, clean any debris and decorate the graves of our loved ones.

It will also give us the opportunity to place candles, flowers, and favorite foods of our deceased.

AANU ADEDUN in this opinion called for a holiday in honour of loved ones that have died. Photo credit: Legion.org

Source: UGC

It will give us a uniform time to sing and tell favorite stories about those who have passed.

This should not be a "do what you like thing". It should be a uniform thing. A day set aside by the federal government. It can be termed Memorial Day. But we need a day to celebrate our departed loved ones.

Religion should not make us forget our departed loved ones. Some may argue that remembrance should only be in the heart but I disagree with you. Like love, remembering our departed loved ones should also be a thing of the heart and physical action. Love is love. Let us start celebrating those beautiful souls in our physical world here. Let us have a holiday for this.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Your own opinion articles are welcome at info@corp.legit.ng— drop an email telling us what you want to write about and why. More details in Legit.ng’s step-by-step guide for guest contributors.

Contact us if you have any feedback, suggestions, complaints or compliments. We are also available on Twitter.

What’s the best punishment for erring SARS officers? | - on Legit TV

Source: Legit Nigeria