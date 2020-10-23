- President Buhari is having a meeting with former leaders over unrest in the country

- Some youths have been protesting over the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

- Buhari had on Thursday, October 22, addressed Nigerians over the protests

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having an emergency meeting with former leaders and security chiefs at Aso Villa.

The Nation reports that the purpose of the meeting is yet to be disclosed. The impromptu meeting, which started at about 10 am, was reportedly convened by Buhari to consult over recent social and security developments in different parts of the country.

Legit.ng gathered that all the former heads of state and presidents participating in the meeting are linked virtually while the security heads are in the executive council chambers of the State House with the president.

President Muhammadu Buhari meets former leaders on the insecurity in Nigeria. Credit: Facebook/Femi Adesina.

Source: Twitter

The newspaper notes that the former leaders attending the meeting include Generals Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), Goodluck Jonathan and Chief Ernest Shonekan.

It was also gathered that those present at the council chambers with the president include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the chief of staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Others are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; director-general Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and director-general, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that mixed reactions trailed the national broadcast made by President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing EndSARS protests across the country.

It was reported that some lives were lost and property worth billions of Naira were destroyed since Monday, October 19, when the protest was said to have been hijacked by some hoodlums.

The president had on Thursday, October 22, banned all the protests across the country and asked the protesting youths to engage the government on how the problem would be totally solved.

Nigerians, however, took to their social media pages some minutes after the presidential broadcast to x-ray the speech and expressed their concerns over the address.

