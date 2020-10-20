- President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a vital step towards curbing the widespread violence that has trailed the EndSARS protest

- The president on Tuesday, October 20, met with the minister of defence, Bashir Magashi

- The meeting was also attended by the chief of defence staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

In the wake of violence that has characterised the nationwide EndSARS protest, the presidency seems to have taken another vital and positive step in the right direction.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 20, had a closed-door meeting with key personalities in the leadership of Nigeria's security hierarchy.

The president had an all-important meeting with the minister of defence, Bashir Magashi at the State House in Abuja, The Nation reports.

President Buhari is definitely worried over the violence trailing the EndSARS protest (Photo: Vanguard)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The president also invited the chief of defence staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, to the meeting.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not officially announced, journalists believe that it is not unconnected with the discussions that will bring about the best measures to curb rising violence in the country.

Meanwhile, the Civil Situation Room has called for an immediate suspension of the #EndSARS protests across the country over human rights abuses against citizens.

The situation room, consisting of over 100 human rights groups said the protests have taken a violent twist in recent days and its outcome is an infringement on the rights of other citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the coordinator of the CSR, Kabir Matazu, said protesters were involved in abuses which were depriving other citizens of living their normal lives.

Matazu said in the last couple of days, the #EndSARS protest has become fierce with its activities leading to death and destruction of property across major cities of the country - Abuja, Lagos and Benin.

The CSR coordinator said:

"What this means is that serious-minded people returned to their legitimate businesses and activities while waiting to see how the government implement the changes that they have demanded."

He called on leaders of thought all over the world to prevail on the #EndSARS protesters to respect the rights of other citizens.

SARS officers pressed my yansh while arresting me - Pregnant woman laments | Legit TV

Source: Legit.ng