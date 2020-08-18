In this opinion, Aanu Adegun, a journalist with Legit.ng writes on the misconception many Nigerians have when it comes to the issues of prayers on insecurity, banditry among others.

To many Nigerians, especially, those who are deeply religious, prayer is the key. To them, prayer is the master key to all problems, including the killings, banditry, corruption, stealing going on in the country. They believe all these bad things are happening because we are not prayerful enough. How strange! How long should our prayers last?

Maybe, I am a sinner. But I remember, right from when I was a kid growing in my little town in Okitipupa, Ondo state, we have been praying for Nigeria in our Miracle parish. And definitely, I am not the only one in this group. Many people like me have prayed are still praying - but to what end?

We have prayed against insurgency. We have prayed against accidents. We have prayed against corruption. We have prayed against violence against women. We have prayed against death. We have prayed that God should give us good leaders. We have prayed for God to touch the heart of our leaders. In short, we have prayed for many things - but where are we today? What changes have our prayers brought to Nigeria as a whole?

It is easier for some people to say - oh, prayers work for me, maybe it doesn't work for you. My friend, I am not talking of your personal prayer. I mean, that prayer our clerics always ask us to pray for country and leaders.

Maybe while we are busy praying for them, these leaders are at home or in one meeting or the other strategically planning how to fool us. Who knows?

People are dying due to lack of medical infrastructure, we are praying. Bandits and Boko Harm are wasting precious lives, we are still praying. Some leaders are stealing billions, still, we pray on. And our hunger continues.

Thinking of all these, I asked myself, saying: "Aanu Adegun, what exactly is the problem with us in this country?" If you know, please tell me.

