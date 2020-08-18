- BBNaija housemate, Dorathy, was recently sent out of the Diary Room over indecent dressing

- Dorathy had gone for her session dressing in a revealing red top and was then given 30 seconds to change and return

- When asked what she thought of the voting system where housemates were more sentimental than strategic, Dorathy said she was not in support of it

If there is anything Dorathy is known for, it is the habit of putting her 'goods' on display in the house. Fond of wearing dresses with plunging necklines, it appears Biggie was not having it this time around.

The ebony beauty was recently called into the Diary Room for her session with Biggie.

Dorathy who donned a red top that exposed her cleavage was then given 30 seconds to go out and change into something decent before continuing her session.

On her return, she was asked to share her thoughts on how the housemates were voting, if they were being strategic or sentimental. Dorathy expressed that she didn't think the voting style was the best and also added that housemates would later regret it.

In her words: “The new voting process is not wise because housemates would regret it. It is not about friendship. The game is not about who has your back but war.”

Watch the video below:

