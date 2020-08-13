Boluwatife "Lilo" Aderogba’s bio: What is the BBNaija contestant doing now?

Boluwatife "Lilo" Aderogba was thrust to fame because she participated in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition. While she was evicted barely two weeks into the reality show, she caught the attention of most Nigerians. One of the reasons she caught their attention was her relationship with Eric. Are they together? Read on for more details.

Boluwatife "Lilo" Aderogba, one of the BBNaija contestants. Photo: @liloaderogba

Boluwatife "Lilo" Aderogba was the second housemate ousted alongside fellow housemate Ka3na. While she did not make it to the finals, she earned a massive following on social media, a move that propelled her journey as a social media influencer. These details about Lilo Aderogba's biography unpack her life into bits.

So, who is Lilo Aderogba? Read on for more snippets about her life.

Lilo Aderogba BBN 's profile summary

Full name: Boluwatife Aderogba

Boluwatife Aderogba Stage name: Lilo

Lilo Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 6th February 1997

6th February 1997 Age: 24 years (as of January 2022)

24 years (as of January 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Osun State, Nigeria

Osun State, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Yoruba

Yoruba Alma mater: Babcock University

Babcock University Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Occupation: Dietitian, influencer, entrepreneur, reality TV star

Dietitian, influencer, entrepreneur, reality TV star Lilo BBNaija's Instagram: @liloaderogba

Boluwatife "Lilo" Aderogba's biography

What is Lilo BBN real name? Her real name is Boluwatife Aderogba. She hails from Lagos and is an alumnus of Babcock University. She was one of the housemates at the BBNaija Lockdown edition. Even though she was among the first contestants to be evicted, she touched her fans through her bubbly and vivacious personality.

How old is Lilo Aderogba?

How old is Lilo BBNaija? She was born on 6th February 1997 in Osun State, Nigeria. As of December 2021, she is twenty-four years old.

Educational background

She went to primary and secondary school in Lagos. She then proceeded to Babcock University in Ogun State, where she pursued a Bachelor's Degree in Food and Nutrition. She is a university graduate.

Career

BBNaija Lilo. Photo: @liloaderogba

Lilo defines herself as a dietitian, influencer, and entrepreneur on her verified Instagram page. As a dietitian, she specializes in weight loss therapy.

Her clothing line, Lilo's Closet Collections, specializes in ladies' apparel, and according to its Instagram page, it does worldwide delivery.

Life in the BBNaija house

While at the BBNaija house, Lilo had a close bond with Eric, and the two formed one of the earliest couples in the show.

After her eviction from BBNaija 2020, Lilo revealed that at first, she wanted to be friends with Eric and nothing more.

"At some point, I don't know if you guys noticed the conversation with me and him...I was literally telling him that Erica is like his babe, you know, I am his sister and he turned it the other way and said Erica is his twin that I am the babe he wants. You know all those things just got me confused, got in my head".

Her relationship with Eric even prompted Biggie to suggest that she focus on the game.

Speaking to Ebuka in an interview on the Monday after her eviction, Lilo said,

"When I am with Eric, it is like my senses are all gone...I felt he took advantage of the fact that I was weak because he was sweet and my cuddle bunny and I wouldn't lie; he didn't make friends and I told him to help me. I am happy I left because it was getting out of my control."

She continued,

" I won't be surprised if Eric moves on with another girl in the house because guys don't surprise me but I will be disappointed considering the fact that he said he is not attracted to anyone in the house, and they are not his time. I felt I was so into his words that I didn't realize I wasn't doing my own thing."

Eviction

She was evicted from the show on 2nd August 2020, after she got the highest number of nominations from fellow housemates.

Indeed, when Lilo was evicted from the show, Eric seemed to have moved on quickly, as he could be seen gobbling down noodles.

While speaking to Azuka Ogujiuba of mediaroomhub on an IG Live, Lilo revealed that she was not in love with Eric but experienced closeness with him.

Are Eric and Lilo still together?

No, they are not. Lilo disclosed that her boyfriend outside of the competition was not impressed by her relationship with Eric. Therefore, she made a deal to become good friends with Eric. She also cleared the speculations stating she is still dating her boyfriend.

BBNaija reunion

Lilo revealed that she kissed Prince during the reunion that marked the end of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition. However, she defended herself, claiming she did so because she was intoxicated. She also revealed that Prince had offered her a seat next to him on the bus. In her defence, the kiss did not last five seconds.

Tolanibaj, one of the BBNiaja Lockdown contestants, told the show's host that she felt disrespected when she caught Prince and Lilo kissing at the back of the bus. Tolanibaj alleged that all the ousted housemates were intoxicated on their way to the hotel.

Where is Lilo BBNaija now?

BBNaija Lilo was living her best life in London. Photo: @liloaderogba

The former BBNaija contestant confirmed that her feature in the show helped her establish her business. Lilo Aderogba's Instagram account is currently verified, and she shares snippets of her business place, Cafe 23. The restaurant is in Scoulch Mall, Omorinre Johnson, Lekki Phase 1. Her online clothing business, @lilos_closet_, is also thriving, and she ships worldwide.

Apart from her thriving eatery business, Lilo has bagged several brand partnerships. Her most recent one is with @debosshair, a luxury hair business. She also hosts parties and is paid to make appearances in clubs.

Travel

In August 2021, Kiddwaya shared suggestive photos of themselves hanging out in London. In the pictures, the former BBNaija housemates were posing in each other's arms in an open park in London. They had met on Lilo's trip to London and seemed to have so much fun.

Other fun facts about Boluwatife "Lilo" Aderogba

She loves trying new things.

She hates people who cannot mind their business.

She loves to be in control at all times.

Lilo does not like people in her personal space.

Since her eviction from BBNaija 2020, Boluwatife "Lilo" Aderogba has consistently flourished. Her business is booming, and so is her following on social media.

