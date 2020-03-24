- The US entertainer decided to put a smile on people's faces through the smartest online rave

- He mixed his music on Instagram live and people from across the world attended one by one

- Nice's heart nearly stopped when Michelle Obama came through and all he could say was "oh my gosh, Michelle Obama is here"

- The DJ thanked all celebrities and his other fans for making his night and kept gushing over the former First Lady

Ever since a lot of countries were put on lockdown and citizens were asked to stay at home, it has been difficult to find light in the dark, depressing situation.

But one of humanity’s best qualities is the character of unity during the darkest and toughest times.

After realizing a lot of people were wallowing in a pool of sadness, various entertainers including Sauti Sol and DJ Nice aka Derrick Jones decided to put a smile on everyone’s faces.

So each night, artistes, DJs, and other entertainers go on their Instagram live and conduct virtual concerts.

American DJ Nice who threw the most epic shows of all was left in utter shock when his feed was filled with celebrities and high profile personalities from all over the world.

But the person who caught his tongue was none other than the sassy, classy and badassy Michelle Obama.

As the DJ dropped some sick beats, he kept checking his comment section to see whether something interesting would pop up as he was doing his thing.

And to his utmost pleasure, the former first lady was rocking to his songs and having a time of her life.

His face froze and his eyes swelled up as he tried to live in the moment and recognize that this was his big aha! moment.

The party caught the attention of over 100,000 people.

“Oh my gosh, Michelle Obama is in here. Michelle Obama is in here! Michelle Obama is in here!” The DJ shouted at the top of his lungs.

He even stepped back, threw his hands in the air and nearly jumped like a kid on a trampoline as he welcomed US royalty to his party.

Other celebrities who showed up to his session were Diddy, Will Smith, Oprah, and Rihanna.

According to a tweet shared by Oprah, that is the best party she has ever been too.

Will too felt like he went through an out of body experience during the hyped rave.

