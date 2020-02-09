Thomas Gibson's bio: age, net worth, career, Criminal Minds

Thomas Gibson is an actor whose talent has earned him two Golden Globe Award nominations. He is popularly known for his roles in Chicago Hope, Dharma & Greg, and Criminal Minds. Here is everything you need to know about Gibson, including details about his controversial departure from Criminal Minds.

Because he started acting at a very young age, Gibson has worked with many famous performers in Hollywood. In addition to being a talented actor, Gibson is a director. However, his career has not been without its fair share of controversy caused by his unpredictable temper.

Profile summary

Full name: Thomas Ellis Gibson

Thomas Ellis Gibson Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3 July 1962

3 July 1962 Thomas Gibson's age: 59 years (as of 2021)

59 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Current residence: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 187

187 Weight in pounds: 187

187 Weight in kilograms: 85

85 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Charles Mac Gibson

Charles Mac Gibson Mother: Beth Gibson

Beth Gibson Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-wife: Christine Gibson

Christine Gibson Children: 3

3 Occupation: Actor and director

Actor and director Net worth: $18 million

Thomas Gibson's bio

Thomas Gibson was born in South Carolina to Charles M Mac and Beth Gibson. His mother was a social worker, while his father was a lawyer and liberal Democrat who served in the South Carolina state Senate and House.

What age is Thomas Gibson?

The actor was born on 3 July 1962. As of 2021, he is 59 years old.

Educational background

He enrolled at the Little Theater School. Eventually, his talent won him a scholarship to the Julliard School, a private performing arts institution in New York, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1985.

His parents also indulged his love for arts and sports by signing him up for golf lessons from a young age.

Acting career

Thomas' first attempt at acting was at the age of 9 at the Young Charleston Theater Company. He continued acting in plays throughout his teenage years and interned at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival while in college.

During this time, he was part of the cast for Seize the Street: The Skateboard Musical and A Map of the World, among many other plays. His career took a turn for the better in 1987 when he landed his first role in a television series Guiding Light as Peter Latham.

Thomas Gibson movies and TV shows

His most notable appearances to date are as follows:

Movies

2019: Shadow Wolves as Colonel Branson

as Colonel Branson 2006: I'll Believe You as Kyle Sweeney

as Kyle Sweeney 2006: In from the Night as Aiden Byrnes

as Aiden Byrnes 2005: Berkeley as Thomas the Valet

as Thomas the Valet 2005: Come Away Home as Gary Lamm

as Gary Lamm 2004: Category 6: Day of Destruction as Mitch Benson

as Mitch Benson 2003: Evil Never Dies as Detective Mark Ryan

as Detective Mark Ryan 2003: Brush with Fate as Richard

as Richard 2003: Manhood as Faith's Attorney

as Faith's Attorney 2001: Jack the Dog as Faith's Attorney

as Faith's Attorney 2000: Stardom as Renny Ohayon

as Renny Ohayon 2000: The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas as Chip Rockefeller

as Chip Rockefeller 2000: Psycho Beach Party as Kanaka

as Kanaka 1998: More Tales of the City as Beauchamp Day

as Beauchamp Day 1998: Nightmare Street as Dr. Matt Westbrook / Joe Barnes

as Dr. Matt Westbrook / Joe Barnes 1997: The Devil's Child as Alexander Rotha

as Alexander Rotha 1997: The Next Step as Bartender

as Bartender 1997: The Inheritance as James Percy

as James Percy 1996: To Love, Honor and Deceive as Matthew Carpenter

as Matthew Carpenter 1996: Night Visitors as Ross Williams

as Ross Williams 1995: Secrets as Hailus Tuckman

as Hailus Tuckman 1994: Sleep with Me as Nigel

as Nigel 1994: Men of War as Warren

as Warren 1994: Barcelona as Dickie Taylor

as Dickie Taylor 1993: The Age of Innocence as Stage Actor

as Stage Actor 1993: Love & Human Remains as David

as David 1992: Far and Away as Stephen Chase

TV series

2005-2016: Criminal Minds as Aaron Hotchner

as Aaron Hotchner 2015: Hot in Cleveland as Tom

as Tom 2011: Two and a Half Men as Greg

as Greg 2003: Charlie Lawrence as Brad

as Brad 1997-2002: Dharma & Greg as Greg Montgomery

as Greg Montgomery 2001: The Monkey King as Nicholas Orton

as Nicholas Orton 1994-1998: Chicago Hope as Dr. Daniel Nyland / Father Daniel Nyland

as Dr. Daniel Nyland / Father Daniel Nyland 1998: A Will of Their Own as James Maclaren

as James Maclaren 1998: Sin City Spectacular

1996: The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest as Paul Mornay

as Paul Mornay 1996: Caroline in the City as Willard Stevens

as Willard Stevens 1993: Tales of the City as Beauchamp Day

as Beauchamp Day 1990: The Kennedys of Massachusetts as Peter Fitzwilliam

as Peter Fitzwilliam 1989: As the World Turns as Derek Mason

as Derek Mason 1988: Lincoln as William Sprague

as William Sprague 1987: Leg Work as Robbie Richardson

as Robbie Richardson 1987: Guiding Light as Peter Latham

as Peter Latham 1964: Another World as Sam Fowler

Why did Thomas Gibson leave Criminal Minds?

Why was Thomas Gibson fired? The circumstances behind the actor leaving the CBS drama were quite controversial. He allegedly kicked a writer after a disagreement about the creative aspects of the show. According to various sources, the actor had an unpredictable temperament.

This incident was the third of its kind during the actor's time on the show. In 2010, he shoved the show's assistant director after a heated argument. The argument was caused by confusion as to when Gibson should have driven off the bridge while shooting a chase scene. After this incident, the actor was instructed to take anger management classes.

Gibson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2013. He pleaded no contest to the charges. As a result, his driver's license was suspended for a time, and he had to be driven around by show employees.

People who worked with him reported that he had a dark side. He could be friendly at times but was also quick to anger. The actor was also described as selfish for insisting on having the show's filming scheduled according to his schedule. In a lawsuit filed by Frontline Management, it was claimed that Gibson lacked professionalism.

Despite being part of the show for years, Criminal Minds producers decided to terminate his contract due to his temperament. What happened to Thomas Gibson on Criminal Minds is an example of how one's character can get in the way of talent.

What is Thomas Gibson doing now? His career seems to have stalled since his departure from the show. He has only appeared in two films, Axis and Shadow Wolves. He will also appear in the upcoming film The Writer's Bible that is yet to be released.

Personal life

Thomas wedded Christine Parker in 1993. They have three children. In 2013, the star was catfished by a woman who posed as an adult movie star. She later tried to expose him for infidelity. Gibson issued a statement, revealing that he was already separated from his wife.

The actor filed for a divorce in 2014. This was after spending a year and a half in meditation, trying to salvage the union. However, the divorce proceedings were kept away from the public for the sake of the children's welfare.

The court instructed the actor to pay $3,000 per month to support his children. In addition, he was to pay fees for private school and other extracurricular activities.

How tall is Thomas Gibson?

He is 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm) and he weighs 187 pounds (85kg).

Thomas Gibson's net worth

The actor has a net worth of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his wealth is attributed to his extensive career that started when he was young.

Thomas Gibson was a fan favourite on almost every show he appeared in. Controversy about his demeanour on set might have dented his reputation, but it does not take away his achievements to date. It remains to be seen whether the star will regain the glory of his heydays.

