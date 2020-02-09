Thomas Gibson's bio: age, net worth, career, Criminal Minds
Thomas Gibson is an actor whose talent has earned him two Golden Globe Award nominations. He is popularly known for his roles in Chicago Hope, Dharma & Greg, and Criminal Minds. Here is everything you need to know about Gibson, including details about his controversial departure from Criminal Minds.
Because he started acting at a very young age, Gibson has worked with many famous performers in Hollywood. In addition to being a talented actor, Gibson is a director. However, his career has not been without its fair share of controversy caused by his unpredictable temper.
Profile summary
- Full name: Thomas Ellis Gibson
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 3 July 1962
- Thomas Gibson's age: 59 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Charleston, South Carolina
- Current residence: San Antonio, Texas
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6'2"
- Height in centimetres: 187
- Weight in pounds: 187
- Weight in kilograms: 85
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Father: Charles Mac Gibson
- Mother: Beth Gibson
- Siblings: 1
- Marital status: Divorced
- Ex-wife: Christine Gibson
- Children: 3
- Occupation: Actor and director
- Net worth: $18 million
Thomas Gibson's bio
Thomas Gibson was born in South Carolina to Charles M Mac and Beth Gibson. His mother was a social worker, while his father was a lawyer and liberal Democrat who served in the South Carolina state Senate and House.
What age is Thomas Gibson?
The actor was born on 3 July 1962. As of 2021, he is 59 years old.
Educational background
He enrolled at the Little Theater School. Eventually, his talent won him a scholarship to the Julliard School, a private performing arts institution in New York, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1985.
His parents also indulged his love for arts and sports by signing him up for golf lessons from a young age.
Acting career
Thomas' first attempt at acting was at the age of 9 at the Young Charleston Theater Company. He continued acting in plays throughout his teenage years and interned at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival while in college.
During this time, he was part of the cast for Seize the Street: The Skateboard Musical and A Map of the World, among many other plays. His career took a turn for the better in 1987 when he landed his first role in a television series Guiding Light as Peter Latham.
Thomas Gibson movies and TV shows
His most notable appearances to date are as follows:
Movies
- 2019: Shadow Wolves as Colonel Branson
- 2006: I'll Believe You as Kyle Sweeney
- 2006: In from the Night as Aiden Byrnes
- 2005: Berkeley as Thomas the Valet
- 2005: Come Away Home as Gary Lamm
- 2004: Category 6: Day of Destruction as Mitch Benson
- 2003: Evil Never Dies as Detective Mark Ryan
- 2003: Brush with Fate as Richard
- 2003: Manhood as Faith's Attorney
- 2001: Jack the Dog as Faith's Attorney
- 2000: Stardom as Renny Ohayon
- 2000: The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas as Chip Rockefeller
- 2000: Psycho Beach Party as Kanaka
- 1998: More Tales of the City as Beauchamp Day
- 1998: Nightmare Street as Dr. Matt Westbrook / Joe Barnes
- 1997: The Devil's Child as Alexander Rotha
- 1997: The Next Step as Bartender
- 1997: The Inheritance as James Percy
- 1996: To Love, Honor and Deceive as Matthew Carpenter
- 1996: Night Visitors as Ross Williams
- 1995: Secrets as Hailus Tuckman
- 1994: Sleep with Me as Nigel
- 1994: Men of War as Warren
- 1994: Barcelona as Dickie Taylor
- 1993: The Age of Innocence as Stage Actor
- 1993: Love & Human Remains as David
- 1992: Far and Away as Stephen Chase
TV series
- 2005-2016: Criminal Minds as Aaron Hotchner
- 2015: Hot in Cleveland as Tom
- 2011: Two and a Half Men as Greg
- 2003: Charlie Lawrence as Brad
- 1997-2002: Dharma & Greg as Greg Montgomery
- 2001: The Monkey King as Nicholas Orton
- 1994-1998: Chicago Hope as Dr. Daniel Nyland / Father Daniel Nyland
- 1998: A Will of Their Own as James Maclaren
- 1998: Sin City Spectacular
- 1996: The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest as Paul Mornay
- 1996: Caroline in the City as Willard Stevens
- 1993: Tales of the City as Beauchamp Day
- 1990: The Kennedys of Massachusetts as Peter Fitzwilliam
- 1989: As the World Turns as Derek Mason
- 1988: Lincoln as William Sprague
- 1987: Leg Work as Robbie Richardson
- 1987: Guiding Light as Peter Latham
- 1964: Another World as Sam Fowler
Why did Thomas Gibson leave Criminal Minds?
Why was Thomas Gibson fired? The circumstances behind the actor leaving the CBS drama were quite controversial. He allegedly kicked a writer after a disagreement about the creative aspects of the show. According to various sources, the actor had an unpredictable temperament.
This incident was the third of its kind during the actor's time on the show. In 2010, he shoved the show's assistant director after a heated argument. The argument was caused by confusion as to when Gibson should have driven off the bridge while shooting a chase scene. After this incident, the actor was instructed to take anger management classes.
Gibson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2013. He pleaded no contest to the charges. As a result, his driver's license was suspended for a time, and he had to be driven around by show employees.
People who worked with him reported that he had a dark side. He could be friendly at times but was also quick to anger. The actor was also described as selfish for insisting on having the show's filming scheduled according to his schedule. In a lawsuit filed by Frontline Management, it was claimed that Gibson lacked professionalism.
Despite being part of the show for years, Criminal Minds producers decided to terminate his contract due to his temperament. What happened to Thomas Gibson on Criminal Minds is an example of how one's character can get in the way of talent.
What is Thomas Gibson doing now? His career seems to have stalled since his departure from the show. He has only appeared in two films, Axis and Shadow Wolves. He will also appear in the upcoming film The Writer's Bible that is yet to be released.
Personal life
Thomas wedded Christine Parker in 1993. They have three children. In 2013, the star was catfished by a woman who posed as an adult movie star. She later tried to expose him for infidelity. Gibson issued a statement, revealing that he was already separated from his wife.
The actor filed for a divorce in 2014. This was after spending a year and a half in meditation, trying to salvage the union. However, the divorce proceedings were kept away from the public for the sake of the children's welfare.
The court instructed the actor to pay $3,000 per month to support his children. In addition, he was to pay fees for private school and other extracurricular activities.
How tall is Thomas Gibson?
He is 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm) and he weighs 187 pounds (85kg).
Thomas Gibson's net worth
The actor has a net worth of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his wealth is attributed to his extensive career that started when he was young.
Thomas Gibson was a fan favourite on almost every show he appeared in. Controversy about his demeanour on set might have dented his reputation, but it does not take away his achievements to date. It remains to be seen whether the star will regain the glory of his heydays.
