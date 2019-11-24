A dog in Florida, US, wowed residents when it put its owner’s car into reverse and drove for almost one hour

While the dog did not do much damage to the car, it smashed a neighbour's mailbox and hit some garbage cans in the process.

No member of the community suffered injury as a result of the incident and the dog owner has promised to fix the smashed mailbox

Florida, US - The city of Port St. Lucie in Florida, United States, witnessed a mild drama when a dog hopped into its owner’s car and turned itself into a driver.

According to a report by CNN, one of the residents of the neighbourhood, Anne Sabol, who witnessed the dramatic incident, said she thought it was an amateur student driving the car in circles, only to later find out that it was a dog that was behind the wheel.

Sabol said:

"At first I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going, and I'm like, 'OK, what're they doing?'"

The dog put the car in reverse mode and drove in circles for almost one hour before it stopped and safely came out of the car.

Sabol was impressed with the dog’s driving and jokingly said it should be given a driving license.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She said:

“They should give that thing a license."

While it did not do much damage to the car, it smashed a neighbour's mailbox and hit some garbage cans in the process.

The dog’s owner, explaining how the incident happened to the police, said he had left the car running while the dog entered, put the car in reverse drive and drove for nearly one hour.

No member of the community suffered injury as a result of the incident and the dog owner has promised to fix the smashed mailbox.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

In a related development, Legit.ng reports that a pet owner was left heartbroken after getting home to find the damage wrought on her property by her dog.

The aggrieved dog owner opened her room door with the hopes of settling into her bedroom.

However, to her total dismay, she got into the room with a worrisome view of her domestic pet sprawled against the mattress after destroying it beyond any point of recognition.

The woman could be heard screaming in a pained tone as she attempted to get the animal to move away from the bed.

Source: Legit