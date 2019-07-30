Eid al-Adha 2021: unique greetings, quotes, and messages

Eid al-Adha is an anticipated religious festival for all Muslims all over the world. The festival is also referred to as the festival of sacrifice. It is celebrated by Muslims across the globe every year. During this religious festival, Muslims send Eid al-Adha quotes, messages and greetings to family and friends wishing them a blessed celebration.

Eid al-Adha 2021. Photo: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Eid al-Adha is one of the two holidays celebrated each year by Muslim believers. The festival honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son, to show his devotion and obedience to God's command. Before Ibrahim sacrificed his son, God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead.

Eid al-Adha quotes for friends and family

Happy Eid al-Adha messages. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here are some quotes to share with your beloved to mark Eid al-Adha 2021 festivals:

Taking the life of one innocent life is the same as taking all of humanity. Saving the life of one person is like saving the human race. (Koran 5:33)

To everyone who believes, enter into peace (Islam). Do not follow the path of Satan. He is an enemy to you. (Koran 2:208)

I place all my faith in the mighty Allah, for he is my Lord and your Lord as well. He is not a mobile being, but he has a comprehension of his forelock. My Lord is on the path of truth. (Koran 11:55-56)

Allah is the lone, God. He is the maker, the designer as well as the Initiator. All beautiful names belong to Him. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the wisest and the Almighty. (Koran 59:24)

Whoever wants to meet his creator must do good deeds. He should not associate anyone in the worship of his Lord. (Koran 18:110)

There shall be no coercion in religion. The correct way is now different from the wrong way. Anyone who condemns the devil and has faith in God has clutched the sturdiest bond. One that never breaks. God is a listener and all-knowing. (Al-Baqarah 2:256)

Happy Eid al-Adha messages

Happy Eid al-Adha messages. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Share the following blessed Eid al-Adha messages with family and friends to bring joy and put a smile on their faces:

I pray that the charm of this season passes lots of cheerfulness in your life. May you make merry with all your close allies. May this religious festival fill your soul with wonders.

Sending warm wished your way on this Eid. I wish you all the joy and happiness. Remember me in your prayers.

In each shared amusement and smirk, in every hushed prayer rejoined, in every chance that comes along, may Allah bless you plentifully.

May Allah fill your life with bliss on this occasion. May He fill your heart with love and make your soul spiritual. May he give your mind wisdom. Wishing you a very Happy Eid.

May Allah bring you joy, cheerfulness, peace and opulence on this sanctified festival. Wishing you and your family happiness and joy on this happy occasion!

May the year ahead be successful, for all your family and friends, more especially for you.

I hope on this spiritual festival of Eid there is peace, pureness and holiness in the family. Happy Eid to all!

Eid al-Adha is the day of offering sacrifice. Rejoicing, enjoyment, and showing our commitment to what Allah orders.

May the faith you have in Allah guide you, may you shine in his divine blessings.

I pray that Allah gives you the delights of heaven above today and for the rest of your life.

Happy Eid al-Adha greetings for family and friends

Eid al-Adha greetings for family. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here are some of the best Eid al-Adha greetings for your friends and family:

May the blessings of the great Allah be with you now and always.

On this Holy festival of Eid al-Adha that we get to celebrate the Hajj, may you be filled with delight. May each stage of your ride through life be sanctified.

As Allah waters his formation, may He also sprinkle his astounding blessings over you and your family.

May your plate of life always be full of delicious kebabs and tikkas, topped with the chutney of success. May it be accompanied by the bread of joy and happiness.

On this festival, may Allah listen and answer all your prayers. Have faith in Him, and He will grant all your heart desires.

May Allah lead you to the path of greatness this Eid al-Adha.

May the favourable occasion of Eid bless you with harmony and bring joy to your soul and family. May the blessing of Allah be with you.

Every year on Eid al-Adha, Muslims all over the world sacrifice different domesticated animals such as camels, cows, sheep or goats to symbolize this traditional practice of religious sacrifice. The end of Hajj marks the beginning of Eid al-Adha festivals. This festive season encourages all Muslims to spend extra time with friends and family. It is also a time to share and reconnect as well. This year Eid al-Adha 2021 Nigeria will be celebrated from July 20th to the 23th, although the dates might change.

Source: Legit