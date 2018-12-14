20+ Christmas decoration ideas that you will love in 2022

Nigerians start putting up Christmas decorations as early as late November. These ornaments inspire the holiday mood among many people. Besides making offices, homes, malls, and other places beautiful, they symbolise God's love and eternal happiness.

Assorted Christmas decorations. Photo: pexels.com, (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Christmas decorations set the mood for the holidays. People from different religions can put them in their homes, offices, and other spaces. There is a wide assortment of ornaments to choose from. Some are simple, while others are more exquisite.

Christmas decoration ideas you will love in 2022

Below is a collection of Christmas decoration ideas you should try in 2022.

1. Red-themed mantel

The beam or stone above your fireplace is ideal for setting up ornaments for the festive season, especially for a house with kids. After all, Santa Claus drops by the house through the chimney. Ask your kids to help you set it up if they want their wishes delivered. Do not forget to leave a glass of milk and cookies for Santa!

2. Simple and cheap Christmas decorations

Simple green, gold, and silver trees. Photo: pexels.com, @Karolina Grabowska

Source: UGC

The warmth and love in your heart mean more than ornaments during the festive season. If you are a little tight on cash, go simple. There is no need to overstretch your pockets. Tiny green, gold, or silver trees will make your space look elegant without breaking the bank.

3. Plush and cute

Hanging white and red plush toys. Photo: pexels.com, @Rauf Allahverdiyev

Source: UGC

Almost every home has plush toys for kids. You can repurpose them over the holidays by fitting them with Christmas-themed hats, scarves, and gloves. DIY Christmas decorations are fantastic because they bring out your creative side.

4. Chic Christmas decorations in 2022

If you wish to go all out, try going all-white. A green tree accessorised with white ornaments will wow everyone. It brings good cheer and a snowy vibe. Nigeria does not snow, but hey! Bring snow home using this tree.

5. Silver goodness

Shiny silver decorations. Photo: pexels.com, @Adonyi Gábor

Source: UGC

Silver is associated with modernity, wealth, elegance, glamour, and grace. Try all-silver ornaments if you desire or hope for these things during the festive season. Besides, aren't they classy?

6. Nativity-inspired

Nativity set figurines. Photo: pexels.com, @Vinícius Vieira ft

Source: UGC

The Bible states that Jesus Christ was born in a manger. If you wish to tell this story to your kids, nieces, nephews, or grandkids, use nativity set figurines. You can get them at affordable prices during a Christmas decorations sale in your neighbourhood.

7. Cute outdoor Christmas decorations

You can never go wrong with lights and a Christmas tree. When put outdoors, they look elegant and inspiring. This set-up is ideal for malls and offices.

8. Good ol' candle holders

A candle holder beside a Christmas tree. Photo: pexels.com, @Tijana Drndarski

Source: UGC

If you are doing DIY ornaments this festive season, bring out old candle holders from the attic or store. Set them up against the Christmas tree and light up the candles. Be cautious when lighting the candles because you do not want a fire accident!

9. Candle-lit Christmas nights

Yellow candles on other beautiful decorations. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Candles promote serenity and peace. They also enhance personal strength and insight. If you want a quiet and peaceful holiday, set up your candles against other ornaments. Ensure you do not light them near flammable materials.

10. Cute sitting room decorations

A large Christmas tree against a window in a living room. Photo: pexels.com, @Jessica Lewis Creative

Source: UGC

People spend a lot of time in the living room during the festive season. They tell stories, catch up, and even share meals and drinks. You can make your living room festive by setting up a large tree by the window.

11. Blue-themed holiday

Decorations in a grey wooden mantel. Photo: pexels.com, @Jamie Lee

Source: UGC

Chrismas is mainly associated with red, green, and gold colours. Who said you cannot do things your own way? You can go blue, or any other colour.

12. Simple tabletop tree

Ornaments on top of a side table. Photo: pexels.com, @lil artsy

Source: UGC

If you do not have much space or would rather remain simple, try a simple tabletop tree. If you have been wondering where to buy Christmas tree decorations, try your local mall or shopping centre.

13. Bows and more bows

Are you looking for a tree you can use many times? If so, try an artificial one and decorate it with bows. The idea is not to use anything live. When the festive season is over, pack up the trees, bows, and other ornaments and store them for the next holiday.

14. Medium and cute

A medium-sized tree next to a blue couch and a window. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

You cannot go wrong with a medium-sized tree next to a large window in your living room. It does not take up much space, and your little ones can help with decorations without strain. Do not forget to put everyone's gifts underneath.

15. Spruced up little dining area

A tiny tree on a table. Photo: pexels.com, @Vlada Karpovich

Source: UGC

If you are looking up Christmas decorations online, you will come across multiple ones for different rooms. Decorate your little dining area with a small tree, wine glasses, and candles. Besides looking beautiful, it is romantic.

16. Snowmen glamour

If you reside in a region that does not snow during the holidays, you can use store-bought snowmen and multiple lights. These will excite the little ones and adults too.

17. Dashing silver tree

A silver tree with boxes underneath. Photo: pexels.com, @Valeria Boltneva

Source: UGC

If you have guests coming to your home or office for a party over the Christmas period, wow them with a silver tree. Put gifts for each attendee underneath.

18. Gorgeous wreaths

Green and white wreaths and other ornaments. Photo: pexels.com, @Irina Iriser

Source: UGC

Did you know the circular shape of wreaths represents eternal life? You can let your friends and family know you will always be together in heart and spirit using holiday-themed flower wreaths.

19. Holiday-themed door

A white, gold, and green door wreath. Photo: pexels.com, @Jamie Lee

Source: UGC

Putting ornaments on your entry door will put everyone who visits your home in a festive mood before they enter. Ensure all ornaments on the door are secured properly.

20. Festive bedroom

A decorated bedroom. Photo: pexels.com, @Lisett Kruusimäe

Source: UGC

A pleasantly decorated bedroom will give you comfort and healthy sleeping during the holiday season. Use Christmas-themed pillowcases or other bedding in your room. You can also keep your wrapped presents by the bedside. Do not be tempted to open them before time!

21. DIY paper ornaments

Decorations made of wood and folded paper. Photo: pexels.com, @Dagmara Dombrovska

Source: UGC

If you have been wondering how to make Christmas decorations with paper, fret not. There are multiple videos and blogs detailing step-by-step procedures. Paper ornaments are relatively cheap, elegant, and fun to make.

22. Merry couch

Decorating with festive throw pillows will make your living are look wonderful. You can get the throw pillows in malls or shopping centres. The best thing is you can use them for several years if well-maintained.

What is the most popular Christmas decoration?

The Christmas tree is the most popular decoration. Most families place wrapped gifts underneath the tree.

What do Christmas decorations symbolise?

Ornaments symbolise God's love and eternal happiness. They are used to bring good cheer to homes, malls, offices, and other places.

Christmas decorations are fun to put up during the December holiday period. We hope we have inspired how you will beautify your home or office in 2022.

READ ALSO: Merry Christmas religious wishes and messages for your loved ones

Legit.ng recently published a list of Merry Christmas religious wishes and messages for your loved ones. Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ during the Christmas holiday.

The festive season is the perfect time to remind friends, coworkers, and other important people in your life about Jesus' birth and God's love for humankind.

Source: Legit.ng