Imo State University cut off mark, courses and fees in 2024

Imo State University is a public university in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. It aims to encourage the advancement of learning through teaching and research. Since its establishment, IMSU has become a leading university in the country, offering various academic programs across multiple faculties.

Imo State University is one of the leading universities in Nigeria. The institution was founded in 1981 and offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Learn more about the Imo State University cut-off mark, current fees and the programmes they offer.

What is the Imo State University cut-off mark for 2024?

To secure admission to Imo State University, aspiring students need to satisfy two distinct cut-off marks: the JAMB cut-off and the post-UTME cut-off.

The IMSU cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 admission period has not yet been released. In 2023, IMSU approved 160 and above as the JAMB cut-off mark for the 2023/2024 admission.

Imo State University courses and departments

The institution provides various programs, giving you additional alternatives when deciding the best course. Below is a list of several courses offered at the university and their respective faculties.

Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine

The Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine focuses on teaching, learning and research in animal science and crop science. Departments under this faculty include:

Soil Science and Environment

Agric. Economics, Extension & Rural Development

Animal Science and Fisheries

Crop Science And Biotechnology

Food Science and Technology

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

There are two departments under the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences include:

Human Anatomy

Physiology

Faculty of Biological Sciences

The Faculty of Biological Sciences has various departments. They include:

Animal and Environmental Biology

Plant Science and Biotechnology

Microbiology/Industrial Microbiology

Biochemistry

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education has seven departments. They include:

Arts Education

Life Science Education

Social Science Education

Foundation and Counseling

Physical Science Education

Language Education

Library and Information Science

Courses offered under these departments include:

B.Sc. Education History

B.Sc. Education Religion

B.Sc. Education Fine & Applied Arts

B.Sc. Education Agricultural Science

B.Sc. Education Biology

B.ED Education Economics

B.ED Education Geography

B.ED Education Government

B.Sc Education Guidance and Counseling

B.A English

B.A French

B.A Igbo

Faculty of Engineering

Are you interested in studying to become an engineer? You can study engineering at the Faculty of Engineering at Imo State University. The available departments under this faculty include:

Agricultural Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences offers unparalleled opportunities for interdisciplinary studies and research. The departments under this faculty include:

Surveying & GeoInformatics

Architecture

Building

Urban and Regional Planning

Quantity Surveying

Fine & Applied Arts

Estate Management

Faculty of Health Sciences

The institution trains front-line entry-level practitioners in allied health and future clinical, educational, and research leaders. The departments available include:

Public Health

Medical Laboratory Science

Nursing Science

Optometry

Nutrition and Dietetics

Faculty of Humanities

In the Faculty of Humanities, the institution has the following departments:

Religious Studies

French

History and International Studies

Philosophy

Theatre Arts

Linguistics and Igbo

English Language and Literary Studies

Faculty of Law

For those interested in doing law, you can pursue your degree at Imo State University. One of the faculty's primary objectives is to create analytical and empirical approaches to the study of law in the student.

Faculty of Management Sciences

The available departments under the Faculty of Management Sciences include:

Hospitality and Tourism Management

Marketing

Accountancy

Banking and Finance

Insurance and Actuarial Science

Management

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Below is a list of departments under the Faculty of Physical Sciences.

Physics/Industrial Physics

Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry

Mathematics

Statistics

Computer Science

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences comprises seven departments that offer undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programs.

Economics

Psychology

Geography & Environmental Management

Political Science

Sociology

Mass Communication

Public Administration

What is the Imo State University address?

You can Imo State University through the following address and contact details:

Address: P.M.B. 2000, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

P.M.B. 2000, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. Phone number: +234 0000000

+234 0000000 Email: info@imsu.edu.ng

How much is the school fees for IMSU?

The current fees for Imo State University (IMSU) in 2024 are not yet officially released. The university typically updates its fee structure on its website. You can contact the IMSU admissions office or the finance department directly for more specific information about fees.

How much is IMSU post-UTME form 2024?

The application period for the IMSU 2023/2024 Post-UTME and Direct Entry Screening Exercise closed on September 15, 2023. Therefore, there is no longer an option to apply for the 2024 Post-UTME form.

The cost of the form for the 2023/2024 session was N2,000, payable via the online payment portal on the university's website.

What course can you study with 160 in IMSU?

While IMSU approved 160 and above as the JAMB cut-off mark for the 2023/2024 admission, various departments have their cut-off marks. You can reach out to the institution to inquire more.

What is the aggregate score for IMSU?

The minimum aggregate score required for admission into a specific department at IMSU varies since each department has its cut-off score. Here is how you can calculate your aggregate score for admission into IMSU using your JAMB and post-UTME scores.

(JAMB Score/8) + (Post-UTME Score/2)

For example, if you scored 250 in JAMB and 90 in Post-UTME, your aggregate score would be:

(250/8) + (90/2) = 31.25 + 45 = 76.25

Has IMSU started giving admission for 2024?

IMSU completed the admission process for the 2023/2024 academic session with the release of the provisional admission list in September 2023. You can stay updated by regularly checking the IMSU website and social media pages for official announcements.

Imo State University is one of the most popular academic institutions in Nigeria. IMSU offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and pre-degree programs. It has produced many notable alumni, including politicians, business leaders, and academics.

