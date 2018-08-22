Global site navigation

Buhari Treks 800 Metres, Obasanjo Plays Football, Jonathan Jogs: How Nigerian Leaders Exercise in Photos
Nigeria

Buhari Treks 800 Metres, Obasanjo Plays Football, Jonathan Jogs: How Nigerian Leaders Exercise in Photos

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Physical exercise is no longer just about getting sweaty or honing your body. Scientists have found an indisputable link between physical fitness and brain power. Little wonder, why world leaders – despite their busy schedules – find time for exercise.

US President Donald Trump plays golf to maintain physical fitness. Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, maintains fitness with boxing workouts.

Also, Nigerian leaders are not left out; President Muhammadu Buhari treks while ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan plays football and jogs respectively.

Check out the pictures of the Nigerian leaders as they burn out some calories:

Former president Obasanjo playing football as part of the activities to mark his 78th birthday in 2015. Credit: vozafric.com

'Captain' Obasanjo with jersey number 78 playing football as part of the activities to mark his 78th birthday in 2015. Credit: vozafric.com

Former president Jonathan on the Campaign Trail in March 2015, at the “Solidarity Rally in Support of President Jonathan and the Vice President” in Abuja. Photo credit: Facebook

Jonathan with the former vice president, Namadi Sambo, exercising. Credit: Facebook

President Buhari trekking 800 metres from the Eid-praying ground (Eid-el-Kabir) on Tuesday, August 21in Daura to his private residence. Credit: Facebook/Femi Adesina
Source: UGC

President Buhari shunned protocol and opted to trek some 800 metres, acknowledging cheers from Nigerians, who lined up on his home route to catch a glimpse of him. Credit: Facebook/Femi Adesina
Source: UGC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the presidency said President Buhari, by trekking 800 metres from the Eid-praying ground in Daura to his private residence, had demonstrated his fitness to run for a second term.

The presidency issued the statement in response to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, one of the PDP presidential aspirants, who said that President Buhari is “too old’’ to continue to rule the country beyond 2019.

Source: Legit.ng

