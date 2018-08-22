Buhari Treks 800 Metres, Obasanjo Plays Football, Jonathan Jogs: How Nigerian Leaders Exercise in Photos
Physical exercise is no longer just about getting sweaty or honing your body. Scientists have found an indisputable link between physical fitness and brain power. Little wonder, why world leaders – despite their busy schedules – find time for exercise.
US President Donald Trump plays golf to maintain physical fitness. Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, maintains fitness with boxing workouts.
Also, Nigerian leaders are not left out; President Muhammadu Buhari treks while ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan plays football and jogs respectively.
Check out the pictures of the Nigerian leaders as they burn out some calories:
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the presidency said President Buhari, by trekking 800 metres from the Eid-praying ground in Daura to his private residence, had demonstrated his fitness to run for a second term.
The presidency issued the statement in response to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, one of the PDP presidential aspirants, who said that President Buhari is “too old’’ to continue to rule the country beyond 2019.
