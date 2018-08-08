When is Eid el Kabir holiday in Nigeria in 2022? Date, traditions, and wishes

The Eid el Kabir holiday always starts and ends with a blast in Nigeria. Both Muslims and non-Muslims wish it lasts forever. Also, no one ever admits they did feast and party enough. So what is Eid el Kabir's meaning, and when will it be in 2022?

Practice giving before, on, and after Eid, because anyone who lightens others' burdens is never useless. Photo: @shimatexng

Source: Facebook

Is Nigeria an Islamic or a Christian country? It is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious state with two dominant religions, Christianity and Islam. The occasion happens annually on the tenth day of Dhul Hijja, which is the twelfth month in a Muslim lunar calendar.

When is Eid el Kabir in 2022?

Nigerians do not discriminate against each other based on religion even when 49.3% Christians, 48.8% Muslims, and the remaining 2% belong to no or other religions. On the contrary, people willingly and delightedly attend all religious events.

Although Eid el Kabir's date changes yearly, Muslims ensure they celebrate on the same day worldwide. Also, people deliberately celebrate for a whole week even though it should be a one-day occasion.

Is Eid el Kabir a public holiday in Nigeria?

Yes, it is a day off for the entire population, organizations, and businesses. The tentative will be on Sunday, 10th July 2022.

Please note that the public holiday is only one day. However, you can party for a few more days if that will not affect your job, education, and other obligations.

What is the meaning of Eid el Kabir?

Everyone is blessed when we give cheerfully and accept gratefully. Photo: @sgletters

Source: Facebook

When referring to Id el Kabir, you will hear some Muslims talking about Eid al-Adha or Eid. The event has a deep spiritual meaning to the devotees, for it is a Feast of Sacrifice. Muslims commemorate Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael on Mount Moriah's altar on this day.

They believe Ibrahim's son was Ishmael, not Isaac. Therefore, Muslims consider Ishmael as Prophet Muhammad's ancestor. Meanwhile, Christians believe Isaac was the legitimate son and an ancestor of Jesus Christ.

How people celebrate Id el Kabir in Nigeria

On this day (or days), people travel to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to re-enact Ibrahim’s sacrifice in the Great Mosque of Mecca. It is also called Masjid al-Haram, the Holy Mosque or Haram Mosque.

Muslims who cannot travel wear their finest clothes and assemble outdoors and local mosques for sermons and prayers. Also, you will hear them greet one another ‘Happy Eid el Kabir!’ or ‘Eid Mubarak.’ These Eid el Kabir greetings mean Blessed Eid.

There is more happiness in giving than receiving. Photo: @eidmubarakan

Source: Facebook

However, non-Muslims should not travel to Mecca, enter the Hiram mosque or its surroundings. The event reminds Islamic devotees that Allah provides and sustains humanity, for He gave Ibrahim a lamb and saved him from sacrificing his son.

In addition to the prayers, people also prepare festive meals. Usually, they kill an animal as a representation of Ishmael, for Ibrahim almost sacrificed him. Then, the animal's owners eat about a third of the meat and other meals and share the rest with the poor.

Some local governments even provide animals and food to the poor. It has not been long since the occasion became a public holiday in Nigeria. Here are three things you can do in Nigeria on this day:

Attend ‘durbar’ in Kano, an ancient festival that dates to 14 AD. During Eid-el-Kabir and Eid el Fitr, people participate in parades, prayers, horseback riding and more exciting activities. Also, the Emir of Kano comes out to meet the people.

One of the historical sites to visit is the Emir of Kano Palace. Learn and observe how Kano's Emir lives. The palace's décor is full of breath-taking bright colours and ornate designs.

Climb the Mandara Mountain near the Cameroonian border in the northeast of Nigeria. It is a rewarding experience, even though it is not Mount Moriah.

Nothing satisfies the heart like helping others. Photo: @nigeriaprofessionalfootballleague

Source: Facebook

As explained before, this event is celebrated everywhere where Muslims are. However, it has different names and different traditions in every country. For instance:

Pakistan. They call it Eid ul-Azha and celebrate for seven days.

They call it Eid ul-Azha and celebrate for seven days. The Philippines. The locals know it as Eid Ul Adha, and it was declared a public holiday in 2002.

The locals know it as Eid Ul Adha, and it was declared a public holiday in 2002. Saudi Arabia. Unlike most other countries, Saudi Arabia's Eid Al Adha celebrations begin on the fifth day of Dhul Hijja till the fifteenth day.

Unlike most other countries, Saudi Arabia's Eid Al Adha celebrations begin on the fifth day of Dhul Hijja till the fifteenth day. Turkey. Kurban Bayram lasts for four days in Turkey, for it is their most important festival of the year.

Kurban Bayram lasts for four days in Turkey, for it is their most important festival of the year. India. They say Bakrid, where Bakr means ‘goat’ in Urdu. It symbolizes the goat God gave Ibrahim sacrifice in his son's place.

Eid el Kabir wishes, greetings, and quotes

Giving wouldn't make you poor. Photo: @wishesmsg

Source: Facebook

It is lovely to see happy Eid el Kabir messages, greetings, and quotes uniting people of various religious backgrounds with Muslims. Those who do not belong to any religion are also allowed to use them.

Are you planning to visit a Muslim home on this occasion? Use these charming Eid el Adha 2022 greetings, quotes from the Quran, and messages as conversation icebreakers:

Let today fill your entire household with happiness and peace that surpasses your understanding.

Eid is about sharing and caring for one another. Blesses Eid ul-Azha!

May Eid stir courage and strength that will help you to overcome all challenges!

Feel the magic of Eid and believe God's grace and love are always with you.

Neither their meat nor blood reaches Allah, but piety from you. Thus have We made them subject to you that you may magnify Allah for His Guidance to you. And give glad tidings to the Muhsinum. Surah Al-Hajj 22:37

Enjoy and be thankful to Allah for bestowing unto Muslims this beautiful day. Eid Mubarak!

Doing little things for others makes a big difference. Photo: @169657573662477

Source: Facebook

Everyone who values the Eid el Kabir holiday in Nigeria hopes to move around and meet people. Unfortunately, the COVID 19 pandemic and regulations prevented many people from mingling in 2020 and 2021.

READ ALSO: Yoruba festivals and holidays in Nigeria

Legit.ng also delved into Yoruba festivals and holidays. Nigeria is the largest black nation with the richest and most diverse cultural heritage.

Yoruba people have many festivals, including Eyo. Tourists worldwide fly into Lagos to watch the masquerades (dancers in costumes).

Source: Legit.ng News