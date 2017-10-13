The different types of entrepreneurship explained, with examples

Entrepreneurship can be defined as the act of setting up your own business. In other words, it is an action that can be interpreted as working for nobody but yourself. Entrepreneurs are responsible for deciding the amount of work needed to profit from their businesses; they also have to deal with more risks than regular employees. Here are the major types of entrepreneurship.

While entrepreneurship refers to creating, developing, and managing a new business, entrepreneurs take on the risks and responsibilities associated with starting and operating their own businesses.

What are the types of entrepreneurship with examples?

Entrepreneurship involves identifying innovative ideas, formulating business plans, securing funding, assembling resources, managing operations, and adapting to changing market conditions.

The first factor needed for entrepreneurship success is interest. Entrepreneurs pay themselves according to the performance of their business; therefore, it is necessary that people pick businesses within their spheres of interest and passion.

Maintaining a high level of performance will be impossible if you have no interest in the job. All successful entrepreneurs have a strong vision of the possibilities for expanding their businesses.

What are the main types of entrepreneurship?

There are different types of entrepreneurship. They include:

1. Social entrepreneurship

This is where people get involved in social projects to help their communities. Social entrepreneurs are natural leaders who can establish and launch social projects to solve the problems of Nigeria.

It may be hard to define this as a business because the main goal of a social entrepreneur is not to make a profit.

2. Technopreneur

This term is a combination of technology and entrepreneurship. Technopreneurs profit by developing technological innovations that can serve important purposes for society.

3. Serial entrepreneurship

Serial entrepreneurs focus on creating new businesses; they seek to profit from the constant creation and establishment of different new projects. They are more prone to business failures but become professionals in establishing businesses and finding profits from many different economic aspects.

4. Lifestyle entrepreneurship

For these people, passion is more valuable than profit. This type of entrepreneurship is born out of loyalty and love for the project or profession. Lifestyle entrepreneurs are less prone to adapt and change the nature of their projects. They are more conservative about what they do in life.

5. Acquirers

These people do not create businesses; they focus on taking over existing businesses and making them profitable. They are professional managers who can turn any project into profit. A lot of companies hire these managers to develop their market chains.

6. Pattern multipliers

These people do not create anything new; their main job is to promote anything they want. This type of entrepreneurship is more involved in buying patents for businesses. These entrepreneurs can develop, promote and sell any idea for the best price.

7. Cultural entrepreneurship

Cultural entrepreneurs focus on preserving, promoting, or innovating within cultural, artistic, or creative fields. They often bridge the gap between art and business.

8. Speculators

Speculators are a straightforward but effective type of entrepreneurship. These entrepreneurs know the best places to buy products at the cheapest prices and resell them. Retail or reselling businesses are the most profitable in the world; it is even bigger in scale than the IT business.

9. Self-employer

This type of entrepreneur is also called a freelancer. They prefer to work for themselves and take responsibility for their work. They work with clients directly with no bosses above them.

10. Necessity entrepreneurship

This is the most common type of entrepreneurship in Nigeria. In this case, people establish random businesses just to survive and beat unemployment in the country.

11. Buyer entrepreneurship

A buyer is a type of entrepreneur that invests their fortune in business. Their skill is using their money to invest in firms they believe will succeed. This type of entrepreneurship is less hazardous because they are purchasing already well-established businesses.

12. Small business entrepreneurship

These entrepreneurs often run local or small-scale businesses that serve a specific niche or community. They focus on providing products or services to meet local needs.

13. Online entrepreneurship

With the rise of the internet, online entrepreneurs leverage digital platforms to create and market their products or services. They can operate businesses online or use online channels to complement traditional ventures.

14. Corporate entrepreneur (Intrapreneur)

These individuals work within larger organizations but exhibit entrepreneurial traits. They drive innovation and initiate new projects or divisions within the company, aiming to create new revenue streams or improve existing processes.

What is entrepreneurship?

Entrepreneurship is starting a firm or enterprise while taking all of the risks in the hopes of profiting.

What are the types of entrepreneurs?

Entrepreneurs are classified according to their motives, goals, and business tactics. Here are some examples of common sorts of entrepreneurs:

What are the two main types of entrepreneurship?

The two main types of entrepreneurship are:

Small business entrepreneurship: This type of entrepreneurship focuses on starting and running small businesses that cater to local or niche markets.

Large company entrepreneurship: It aims to grow a large company from an existing business model.

There are many types of entrepreneurship in Nigeria, and entrepreneurs contribute significantly to the Nigerian economy. Entrepreneurship provides high profits but also comes with high risks.

