Unraveling Akpororo’s biography: Who is the man behind the laughter?

Nigeria boasts numerous stand-up comedians, and among them, Akpororo is outstanding. He first hit the headlines in 2014 when he won AY's Open Mic Challenge. He is also known for hosting his live comedy show Akpororo Vs. Akpororo. Besides being a comedian, he is an actor and singer. Here is a comprehensive look at Akpororo's biography.

Akpororo the Nigerian comedian. Photo: @akpororo

Akpororo is best known as a Nigerian comedian and has been in the business of laughter for approximately a decade. He has also made a name for himself as a singer, having released numerous songs such as Biggi God, Days of Elijah, Am His Son, and Turn Around.

Profile summary

Full name Bowoto Jephthah Oluwatiseyifumi Tanimola Nickname Akpororo Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 1989 Age 33 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Warri, Delta State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 159 lbs (72 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Married Partner Josephine Ijeoma Abraham Children 3 College Lagos State University Profession Stand-up comedian, singer, actor Net worth $4 million Instagram @akpororo

Akpororo's biography

The entertainer was born in Warri, Delta State. He was raised alongside four siblings, three brothers and a sister. Akpororo's parents are from Ilaje, Ondo State, Nigeria.

Where is Akpororo from?

He is a native of Ondo State, Nigeria, where his parents live. He currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria, where he pursues his career.

How old is Akpororo?

The Nigerian comedian is 33 years old as of August 2023. He was born on 3 October 1989. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Which university did Akpororo attend?

He took his early education in Delta State. He also pursued an undergraduate degree in sociology at Lagos State University.

Akpororo's career

He is best recognised as a stand-up comedian, singer, and actor. He has a unique comedy style revolving around the church and mad men. He has been in the Nigerian comedy industry since 2008 but caught many people's attention in 2013 when he participated in Laff and Jam, Basketmounth's comedy show.

The comedian has performed in numerous shows, including AY Live and AY's Open Mic Challenge, and has his show Akpororo Vs. Akpororo.

He ventured into acting in 2014 and has been featured in a few Nigerian movies, such as Headgone and The Antique. The comedian is also a gospel music singer, a career he started at a young age and has released several songs. Here is a list of some of Akpororo's songs:

Biggi God

Days of Elijah

No More

Turn Around

You Show Me Love

Am His Son

We Give God Praise

Chukwu Ebube

Emmanuel

Stand Up 9ja

SkaaTaa Dance

Laugh Out

Not Normal

What is Akpororo's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be approximately $4 million, according to Buzz Nigeria. His net worth is attributed to his multiple successful entertainment career earnings. He also makes money from brand endorsements on social media.

Who is the wife of Akpororo?

The comedian is married to Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi. The duo was reportedly family friends before they started dating, and he proposed to her in August 2015, after less than a year of dating. They exchanged marriage vows on 14 November 2015 at the Eagle's Club in Lagos, Nigeria.

Which state does Akpororo's wife come from?

She is from Delta State, Nigeria. She is reportedly a model, dancer, and brand influencer.

Does Akpororo have children?

He has three children with his wife, Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi. They welcomed their first child, Praise Bowoto Ayokumin, on 30 August 2016. The couple had twins, Prince Favour Bowoto and Princess Faith Favour Bowoto, on 15 April 2018. Comedian Akpororo's family resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

How tall is Akpororo?

The Headgone actor stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. His is approximately 159 pounds or 72 kilograms.

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about Akpororo.

He contested twice in the AY's Open Mic Challenge .

. He signed a 2-year endorsement deal with telecommunication giants Airtel Nigeria.

Akpororo is a household name in the Nigerian comedy sector and has also made significant achievements as a singer and actor. The Lagos-based comedian is married and has three children.

