Who is the current Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria?

The Office of the Government of the Federation ensures effective coordination and monitoring of government policies and decisions. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria (SGF) heads the office and is appointed by the president. As a result, the person holding this office changes from one regime to another.

SGF George Akume is pictured in white Agbadas during state meetings. Photo: @sgfakume (modified by author)

The current Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria was appointed to the position by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He assumed the position in early June 2023. Discover who the person is today.

Who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria?

George Akume is the current Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria. He assumed the position on 7th June 2023 after being appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Overview of the Office of the Government of the Federation

The Office of the Government of the Federation is mandated to coordinate and monitor the implementation of government decisions and policies.

It also advises the presidency and drives policy formulation and implementation. The SGF heads this office, whose primary functions are listed below.

It serves as a frontline advisory institution of the presidency.

It coordinates and monitors the activities of various government ministries, especially decision and policy implementation.

It liaises with secretaries to state governments.

It processes matters related to the prerogative of mercy.

It serves as the secretariat to the Federal Executive Council, the National Council of State, and other councils chaired by the president and vice president.

It offers support services to administrative tribunals, commissions, and panels of enquiry.

It coordinates national security and ensures public safety.

It processes appointments to the leaders of various commissions, agencies, and statutory bodies.

It handles petitions and appeals sent to the president.

List of the secretaries to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria

George Akume is the 21st SGF. Below is a look at all the SGFs the country has had over the years.

Name Time in office Dr. S. O. Wey 1st September 1961 - 16th January 1966 M. A. Ejueyitchie 4th August 1966 - 20th December 1970 A. A. Atta 21st December 1970 - 12th June 1972 C. O. Lawson 16th August 1972 - 31st March 1975 A. A. Ayida 23rd April 1975 - 31st March 1977 Alli L. Ciroma 1st April 1977 - 30th September 1979 Shehu Ahmadu Musa 1st October 1979 - 31st December 1983 G. A. Longe 1st January 1984 - 30th January 1986 Olu Falae 31st January 1986 - 31st December 1989 Aliyu Mohammed 1st January 1990 - 26th August 1993 Mustafa Umara 27th August 1993 - 17th November 1993 Aminu Saleh 18th November 1993 - 17th October 1995 Gidado Idris 17th October 1995 - 28th May 1999 Ufot Ekaette 29th May 1999 - 28th May 2007 Baba Gana Kingibe 29th May 2007 - 08th October 2008 Yayale Ahmed 8th October 2008 - 29th May 2011 Anyim Pius Anyim 1st May 2011 - 29th May 2015 Ogbonnaya Onu 1st June 2015 - 27th August 2015 Babachir David Lawal 27th August 2015 - 29th October 2017 Boss Gida Mustapha 1st November 2017 - 29th May 2023 George Akume 07th June 2023 - present

More about SGF George Akume

SGF George Akume succeeded Boss Gida Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, in early June 2023.

Akume is a Nigerian politician with plenty of experience in national and state governments. His main role as an SGF is to ensure the functions of the roles of his office (as listed earlier) are achieved. Below are more details about George Akume's life and career.

SGF George Akume is 69 years old as of 2023. He was born on 27th December 1953, and his Zodiac sign is Capricorn.

He is a Nigerian citizen by birth, and he resides in Abuja.

He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology and a Master's degree in Labour Relations from the University of Ibadan.

He was elected Governor of Benue State in 1999 and served for served two terms of four years each.

On 5th June 2007, he was elected Senator for Benue North-West and held the position until 9th June 2019.

He joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in 2013.

He was the Senate Minority Leader from 6th June 2011 to 6th June 2015.

On 21st August 2019, Muhammadu Buhari, the former Nigerian president, swore him in as the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs. He was in office until 29th May 2023.

Who is the current SGF of Nigeria?

George Akume is the incumbent SGF under President Bola Tinubu's reign. He assumed office on 7th June 2023.

Who is the head of the Federal Government of Nigeria?

The incumbent head of the Federal Government of Nigeria is President Bola Tinubu, who was elected in 2023. The sitting vice president is Kashim Shettima.

Who is the former secretary of Nigeria?

Boss Gida Mustapha is the former immediate SGF of Nigeria. He was in office from 1st November 2017 to 29th May 2023.

What is the role of the SGF in Nigeria?

The main role of the SGF is to ascertain the effective coordination and monitoring of government policies and decisions through his office.

George Akume is the incumbent Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu's reign. He is a seasoned politician who also served as a minister in Buhari's government.

