All Bet9ja codes and their meanings: A helpful betting guide

Bet9ja is Nigeria’s number one betting site. It is a prediction site used by a lot of sports lovers in Nigeria to predict and win cash on different kinds of sports. This article explains the codes used majorly in football matches' result predictions. Keep reading to find out bet9ja codes and their meaning.

Bet9ja codes and their meanings. Photo: @bet9ja (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Betnaija codes are the symbols used to represent different betting odds and prediction categories.

Top bet9ja codes and their meaning

Before you start betting on bet9ja Nigeria, you must understand the meaning of these bet9ja codes and odds so that you will not place the wrong bets.

1 : When you chose this selection, it means that you are placing your bet on the home squad to win the game in a football match.

: When you chose this selection, it means that you are placing your bet on the home squad to win the game in a football match. 2 : When you chose this selection, it means you are placing your bet on the away squad to win the game in a football match.

: When you chose this selection, it means you are placing your bet on the away squad to win the game in a football match. X : When you chose this selection, it means that you a placing your bet on the match finishing as a draw.

: When you chose this selection, it means that you a placing your bet on the match finishing as a draw. 1XDC : When you make this selection, you are placing your bet on either of two outcomes. It means that the home squad will win the match or that the match will end in a draw. This code or selection is also called Double Chance. On other betting sites, you will see this code as probably just written as 1X.

: When you make this selection, you are placing your bet on either of two outcomes. It means that the home squad will win the match or that the match will end in a draw. This code or selection is also called Double Chance. On other betting sites, you will see this code as probably just written as 1X. X2DC : You are predicting that the away team will either win the match or the match will end in a draw. This is also called Double Chance for the away team. It can be written as X2 on other betting sites.

: You are predicting that the away team will either win the match or the match will end in a draw. This is also called Double Chance for the away team. It can be written as X2 on other betting sites. 12DC : This means that you are placing your bet on either of the two squads winning the match. If the match ends in a draw, you lose your money. This is also called double chance for both teams. You might see it written as 12 on other betting sites.

: This means that you are placing your bet on either of the two squads winning the match. If the match ends in a draw, you lose your money. This is also called double chance for both teams. You might see it written as 12 on other betting sites. OV0.5 or OVER 0.5 : OVER 0.5 means you are placing your bet that there will be at least one goal scored before the match ends. If the match ends 1-0 to either of the squads, or more than one goal is scored in the game, you win the bet.

: OVER 0.5 means you are placing your bet that there will be at least one goal scored before the match ends. If the match ends 1-0 to either of the squads, or more than one goal is scored in the game, you win the bet. OV1.5 or OVER 1.5 : If you decide to play this code, it means you are placing a bet on the match that both squads will score at least two goals combined or simply put, you are predicting that there will be two or more goals in the game.

: If you decide to play this code, it means you are placing a bet on the match that both squads will score at least two goals combined or simply put, you are predicting that there will be two or more goals in the game. OV2.5 or OVER 2.5 : What does over 2.5 mean? OVER 2.5 means that you are predicting that there will be more than two goals scored by the time the match ends. So for your prediction to win you some cash, there have to be at least three goals combined by the end of the match.

: What does over 2.5 mean? OVER 2.5 means that you are predicting that there will be more than two goals scored by the time the match ends. So for your prediction to win you some cash, there have to be at least three goals combined by the end of the match. OV3.5 or OVER 3.5 : This code simply means you are placing your bet on the two squads to score a minimum of four goals combined by the time the match ends.

: This code simply means you are placing your bet on the two squads to score a minimum of four goals combined by the time the match ends. UN0.5 : If you decide to play this code on any match, it means you are predicting a stalemate i.e. no goal will be scored in the match. The game has to end 0-0 for your prediction to win you some cash.

: If you decide to play this code on any match, it means you are predicting a stalemate i.e. no goal will be scored in the match. The game has to end 0-0 for your prediction to win you some cash. UN1.5 or UNDER 1.5 : The under 1.5 meaning is that you are predicting that there will be less than two goals or a maximum of one goal scored in the match. For you to be correct, the game has to end 1-nil or 0-0.

: The under 1.5 meaning is that you are predicting that there will be less than two goals or a maximum of one goal scored in the match. For you to be correct, the game has to end 1-nil or 0-0. UN2.5 or UNDER 2.5 : Under 2.5 meaning is that you are placing your bet on a match that there will be less than three goals scored by the two squads combined by the end of the match. That is a maximum of two goals combined or less by the end of the match.

: Under 2.5 meaning is that you are placing your bet on a match that there will be less than three goals scored by the two squads combined by the end of the match. That is a maximum of two goals combined or less by the end of the match. UN3.5 or UNDER 3.5: Under 3.5 meaning is that you are placing your bet on a match that there will be less than four goals scored by the two squads combined by the end of the match, that is, three goals combined or less by the end of the match.

Bet9ja bet codes. Photo: bet9ja.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

XHT : This code means you are placing your bet on the first half of the game ending in a draw. So in this case, even if the outcome of the match is a win for either squad, as long as the first half ends in a draw, you win.

: This code means you are placing your bet on the first half of the game ending in a draw. So in this case, even if the outcome of the match is a win for either squad, as long as the first half ends in a draw, you win. 1HT: When you play this code, it means you are placing your bet on the home team to win the first half of the game even if they end up losing the match at the final whistle.

When you play this code, it means you are placing your bet on the home team to win the first half of the game even if they end up losing the match at the final whistle. 2HT : When you play this code, you are predicting that the away team will win the first half of the match even if they don’t win the game at the final whistle.

: When you play this code, you are predicting that the away team will win the first half of the match even if they don’t win the game at the final whistle. XST : This code represents that both squads will play a draw in the second half of the game regardless of the outcome of the first half. This code simply takes into account what happens in the second half of the game.

: This code represents that both squads will play a draw in the second half of the game regardless of the outcome of the first half. This code simply takes into account what happens in the second half of the game. 1ST : This code means you are placing your bet on the home team winning the second half of the game even if they end up losing the game at the final whistle. You are only predicting on the actions in the second half of the game.

: This code means you are placing your bet on the home team winning the second half of the game even if they end up losing the game at the final whistle. You are only predicting on the actions in the second half of the game. 2ST : This code means you are placing your bet on the away team winning the second half of the game even if they end up losing the game at the final whistle.

: This code means you are placing your bet on the away team winning the second half of the game even if they end up losing the game at the final whistle. GG : This code means that you are predicting that both squads will score against each other in the game: You can also see the code as BTS.

: This code means that you are predicting that both squads will score against each other in the game: You can also see the code as BTS. NG : This code means that you are predicting that both teams will not score against each other in the game for you to win, the match as to end 1-0 or 2-0 etc. or 0-1 or 0-2 etc.

: This code means that you are predicting that both teams will not score against each other in the game for you to win, the match as to end 1-0 or 2-0 etc. or 0-1 or 0-2 etc. 1H (HANDICAP 1:0) : This code means that the home team will be given a goal ahead of the game i.e. the home team is leading 1-0 before the game starts.

: This code means that the home team will be given a goal ahead of the game i.e. the home team is leading 1-0 before the game starts. 2H (HANDICAP 0:1) : This code means that the away team will be given a goal ahead of the game i.e. the away team is leading 0-1 before the game starts.

: This code means that the away team will be given a goal ahead of the game i.e. the away team is leading 0-1 before the game starts. HS : The code means that you are predicting that the home team will score at least one goal in the game.

: The code means that you are predicting that the home team will score at least one goal in the game. HNS : The code means that you are predicting that the home team will not score any goal in the game.

: The code means that you are predicting that the home team will not score any goal in the game. AS : The code means that you are predicting that the away team will score at least one goal in the game.

: The code means that you are predicting that the away team will score at least one goal in the game. ANS : The code means that you are predicting that the away team will not score any goal in the game.

: The code means that you are predicting that the away team will not score any goal in the game. 1GG : This code means that you are placing your bet on the home team to win the match and also that both squads will score against each other in the game.

: This code means that you are placing your bet on the home team to win the match and also that both squads will score against each other in the game. 2GG: This code means that you are placing your bet on the away team to win the match and also that both squads will score against each other in the game.

Bet9ja bet codes. Photo: bet9ja.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

OV1.5 HT : This code means that you are predicting that before the first half ends, there will be at least two goals scored.

: This code means that you are predicting that before the first half ends, there will be at least two goals scored. UN1.5 HT : This code means that you are predicting that there will be less than two goals scored in the first half of the game.

: This code means that you are predicting that there will be less than two goals scored in the first half of the game. OV2.5 HT : This code means that you are predicting that before the first half ends, there will be at least three goals scored.

: This code means that you are predicting that before the first half ends, there will be at least three goals scored. UN2.5 HT : This code means that you are predicting that there will be less than three goals scored in the second half of the game.

: This code means that you are predicting that there will be less than three goals scored in the second half of the game. OV ST 1.5 : This code means that you are predicting that there will be at least two goals scored in the second half of the game.

: This code means that you are predicting that there will be at least two goals scored in the second half of the game. UN ST 1.5 : This code means that you are predicting that there will be less than two goals scored in the second half of the game.

: This code means that you are predicting that there will be less than two goals scored in the second half of the game. 1-2GOALS : This code means you are predicting that there will be at least one goal scored in the game and at most two goals scored by the end of the game.

: This code means you are predicting that there will be at least one goal scored in the game and at most two goals scored by the end of the game. 1-3 GOALS: This code means you are predicting that there will be at least one goal scored in the game and at most three goals scored by the end of the game. You can apply this explanation to the following bet9ja bet codes also; 1-4 GOALS, 1-5 GOALS, 1-6 GOALS, 2-3 GOALS, 2-4 GOALS, 2-5GOALS, 2-6 GOALS, 3-4 GOALS, 3-5GOALS AND 3-6 GOALS.

Use bet9ja promotion code. Photo: pexels.com

Source: UGC

HALF TIME MORE GOALS : This means you are predicting that more goals will be scored in the first half of the game than in the second half.

: This means you are predicting that more goals will be scored in the first half of the game than in the second half. NO HALF TIME GOALS : This means that you are predicting that there will be no goals scored in the first half of the game.

: This means that you are predicting that there will be no goals scored in the first half of the game. SECOND HALF MORE GOALS : This means that you are predicting that there will be more goals scored in the second half of the game than in the first half of the game.

: This means that you are predicting that there will be more goals scored in the second half of the game than in the first half of the game. HOME OV1.5 : When you play this code, it means that you are staking your money on the home team scoring a minimum of two goals or more before the match ends.

: When you play this code, it means that you are staking your money on the home team scoring a minimum of two goals or more before the match ends. HOME UN1.5: This means that you are predicting that the home team will not score up to two goals in the game. If the home team scores two goals or more, you lose.

This means that you are predicting that the home team will not score up to two goals in the game. If the home team scores two goals or more, you lose. AWAY OV1.5 : When you play this code, it means that you are staking your money on the away team scoring a minimum of two goals or more before the match ends.

: When you play this code, it means that you are staking your money on the away team scoring a minimum of two goals or more before the match ends. AWAY UN1.5 : This means that you are predicting that the away team will not score up to two goals by the end of the match irrespective of the outcome. If the away squad scores two or more goals, you lose

: This means that you are predicting that the away team will not score up to two goals by the end of the match irrespective of the outcome. If the away squad scores two or more goals, you lose HOME OV0.5 : This means that you are placing your bet on the home team to score at least one gone before the end of the match even if they don’t win the match.

: This means that you are placing your bet on the home team to score at least one gone before the end of the match even if they don’t win the match. HOME UN0.5 : When you play this code, it means that you are predicting that the home team will not score up to one goal in the game. This simply means they will not score at all.

: When you play this code, it means that you are predicting that the home team will not score up to one goal in the game. This simply means they will not score at all. AWAY OV0.5: This code means that you are placing your bet on the away team to score at least one gone before the end of the match. This is straightforward.

Use bet9ja promotion code. Photo: pexels.com

Source: UGC

HT/ST/ 1/1 : When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the home team to win both the first half and the second half of the match. For you to win, the home team must be leading at half time. And when they resume the second half, they must also play a win in the second half. For example, if they win the first half 2-1, the must also win the second half separately like 1-0 or 2-1 etc. for you to win.

: When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the home team to win both the first half and the second half of the match. For you to win, the home team must be leading at half time. And when they resume the second half, they must also play a win in the second half. For example, if they win the first half 2-1, the must also win the second half separately like 1-0 or 2-1 etc. for you to win. HT/ST/1/X : When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the home team to win the first half and draw the second half of the match. For you to win, you need both the results of the two halves to go your way. If you predict only one half correctly, you lose.

: When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the home team to win the first half and draw the second half of the match. For you to win, you need both the results of the two halves to go your way. If you predict only one half correctly, you lose. HT/ST/1/2 : When you play this code, you are predicting that the home team will win the first half of the game and that the away team will win the second half of the game. For you to win, the actions of each half of the game are viewed separately and result for each of the halves must be in favour of your prediction.

: When you play this code, you are predicting that the home team will win the first half of the game and that the away team will win the second half of the game. For you to win, the actions of each half of the game are viewed separately and result for each of the halves must be in favour of your prediction. HT/ST/X/1 : When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the first-half ending in a draw and the home team winning the second half of the match. For you to win, you need both the results of the two halves to go your way.

: When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the first-half ending in a draw and the home team winning the second half of the match. For you to win, you need both the results of the two halves to go your way. HT/ST/X/X : When you play this code, you are predicting that each half of the game will end in a draw.

: When you play this code, you are predicting that each half of the game will end in a draw. HT/ST/X/2 : When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the first-half ending in a draw and the away team winning the second half of the match. For you to win, you need both the results of the two halves to go your way.

: When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the first-half ending in a draw and the away team winning the second half of the match. For you to win, you need both the results of the two halves to go your way. HT/ST/2/1 : When you play this code, you are predicting that the away team will win the first half of the game and that the home team will win the second half of the game. For you to win, the actions of each half of the game are viewed separately and result for each of the halves must be in favour of your prediction.

: When you play this code, you are predicting that the away team will win the first half of the game and that the home team will win the second half of the game. For you to win, the actions of each half of the game are viewed separately and result for each of the halves must be in favour of your prediction. HT/ST/2/X : When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the away team to win the first half and draw the second half of the match. For you to win, you need both the results of the two halves to go your way. If you predict only one half correctly, you lose.

: When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the away team to win the first half and draw the second half of the match. For you to win, you need both the results of the two halves to go your way. If you predict only one half correctly, you lose. HT/ST/2/2: When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the away team to win both the first half and the second half of the match. For you to win, the away team must be leading at half time. And when they resume the second half, they must also play a win in the second half. For example, if they win the first half 1-2, the must also win the second half separately like 0-1 or 1-2 etc. for you to win.

Use bet9ja promotion code. Photo: pexels.com

Source: UGC

ODD : This means that you are predicting that the sum of the scoreline at the end of the match will be an odd number. For example, if the match ends 3-2, the sum of the scoreline is 5 an odd number, so your prediction wins. But if the match ends with a scoreline like 3-3, the sum will be 6 which is an even number, so you lose.

: This means that you are predicting that the sum of the scoreline at the end of the match will be an odd number. For example, if the match ends 3-2, the sum of the scoreline is 5 an odd number, so your prediction wins. But if the match ends with a scoreline like 3-3, the sum will be 6 which is an even number, so you lose. EVEN : Just as it is explained above for ODD, you are predicting that the sum of the scoreline at the end of the game will be an even number. For example, you will need the match to end with a scoreline like 3-3 where the resulting sum will be 6 to win in this case.

: Just as it is explained above for ODD, you are predicting that the sum of the scoreline at the end of the game will be an even number. For example, you will need the match to end with a scoreline like 3-3 where the resulting sum will be 6 to win in this case. ODD HT : This has almost the same explanation as ODD. But it is different from ODD in that your prediction is for the scoreline of the first half of the game i.e. the sum of the scoreline at the end of the first half must be equal to an odd number.

: This has almost the same explanation as ODD. But it is different from ODD in that your prediction is for the scoreline of the first half of the game i.e. the sum of the scoreline at the end of the first half must be equal to an odd number. EVEN HT : Just like the explanation given for ODD HT, when you play this code, you are predicting that the sum of the scoreline at the end of the first half will be equal to an even number.

: Just like the explanation given for ODD HT, when you play this code, you are predicting that the sum of the scoreline at the end of the first half will be equal to an even number. ODD ST : The code stands for predicting that the sum of the second half scoreline will be an odd number. Or to put it in a simpler way, the total number of goals scored in the second half will be an odd number. You are placing your bet just on the event taking place in the second half.

: The code stands for predicting that the sum of the second half scoreline will be an odd number. Or to put it in a simpler way, the total number of goals scored in the second half will be an odd number. You are placing your bet just on the event taking place in the second half. EVEN ST : Just like we explained for ODD ST, this code means you are predicting that the total number of goals that will be scored in the second half will be an even number.

: Just like we explained for ODD ST, this code means you are predicting that the total number of goals that will be scored in the second half will be an even number. GG HT : This means that you are placing your bet on both teams to score each other in the first half of the match.

: This means that you are placing your bet on both teams to score each other in the first half of the match. NG HT : This means you are placing your bet on both squads not scoring against each other in the first half. If only one of the teams scores against the other, you win the bet. As long as both of them doesn’t score in the first half you win.

: This means you are placing your bet on both squads not scoring against each other in the first half. If only one of the teams scores against the other, you win the bet. As long as both of them doesn’t score in the first half you win. GG ST : This means that you are placing your bet on both of the teams to score each other in the second half of the match.

: This means that you are placing your bet on both of the teams to score each other in the second half of the match. NG ST : This means that you are predicting that both squads will not score each other in the second half of the game. For you to win this bet, only one team should score the other in the second half of the game.

: This means that you are predicting that both squads will not score each other in the second half of the game. For you to win this bet, only one team should score the other in the second half of the game. 1 OR GG : You are placing your bet on the home team to win the game or it means that both squads will score against each other in the match. This is a double chance bet where you win if the home team wins the game or you still win even if they lose or draw but both teams score in the match.

: You are placing your bet on the home team to win the game or it means that both squads will score against each other in the match. This is a double chance bet where you win if the home team wins the game or you still win even if they lose or draw but both teams score in the match. 1 OR NG : You are placing your bet on the home team to win the game or it means that both squads will not score against each other. Also a double chance bet, where you win if the home teams win by any scoreline or you still win if they don’t win and the away team win but the home team did not score.

: You are placing your bet on the home team to win the game or it means that both squads will not score against each other. Also a double chance bet, where you win if the home teams win by any scoreline or you still win if they don’t win and the away team win but the home team did not score. 2 OR GG : You are placing your bet on the away team to win the game or it means that both squads will score against each other in the match. This is a double chance bet where you win if the away team wins the game or you still win even if they lose or draw but both teams score in the match.

: You are placing your bet on the away team to win the game or it means that both squads will score against each other in the match. This is a double chance bet where you win if the away team wins the game or you still win even if they lose or draw but both teams score in the match. X OR GG : If you play this code, you are predicting that the match will end in a draw or both squads will score against each other.

: If you play this code, you are predicting that the match will end in a draw or both squads will score against each other. X AND NG : If you play this code, you are predicting that the match will end in a draw or that both squads will not score against each other i.e. either the match ends in a draw or either of the two teams winning without the other team scoring.

: If you play this code, you are predicting that the match will end in a draw or that both squads will not score against each other i.e. either the match ends in a draw or either of the two teams winning without the other team scoring. X AND GG : If you play this code, it simply means you are predicting that the match will end in a draw and both squads will score against each other.

: If you play this code, it simply means you are predicting that the match will end in a draw and both squads will score against each other. X AND NG : If you play this code, it simply means you are predicting that the match will end in a draw and both teams will not score against each other. The only result you should expect to win is 0-0.

: If you play this code, it simply means you are predicting that the match will end in a draw and both teams will not score against each other. The only result you should expect to win is 0-0. 1XHT : When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the home team to win the first half of the match or that the first half ends in a draw.

: When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the home team to win the first half of the match or that the first half ends in a draw. 12HT : This code means that you are predicting either the home team or the away team will win the first half of the game.

: This code means that you are predicting either the home team or the away team will win the first half of the game. X2HT : When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the away team to win the first half of the match or that the first half ends in a draw.

: When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the away team to win the first half of the match or that the first half ends in a draw. 1XST : When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the home team to win the second half of the match or that the result of the second half will be a draw.

: When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the home team to win the second half of the match or that the result of the second half will be a draw. 12ST : This code means that you are predicting either the home team or the away team will win the second half of the game. Your focus is only on the second half action.

: This code means that you are predicting either the home team or the away team will win the second half of the game. Your focus is only on the second half action. X2ST : When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the away team to win the second half of the match or that the second half ends in a draw.

: When you play this code, you are placing your bet on the away team to win the second half of the match or that the second half ends in a draw. 12 AND GG : This code means that any of the team will win the game and both teams will score against each other.

: This code means that any of the team will win the game and both teams will score against each other. 1X AND GG : This code means you are placing your bet on the home team to win or draw the game and also that both teams will score against each other. For example, the home team can win the game 2-1 0r 3-2 or draw the game 1-1 or 2-2 etc. for you to win.

: This code means you are placing your bet on the home team to win or draw the game and also that both teams will score against each other. For example, the home team can win the game 2-1 0r 3-2 or draw the game 1-1 or 2-2 etc. for you to win. 1X AND NG This code means that the home team will win or draw the game but both teams will not score each against each other. That is for you to win the home team has to win 1-0 or 2-0 etc. or draw the game 0-0. The away team must not score.

This code means that the home team will win or draw the game but both teams will not score each against each other. That is for you to win the home team has to win 1-0 or 2-0 etc. or draw the game 0-0. The away team must not score. X2 AND GG : This code means that you are placing your bet on the away team to win or draw the game and both teams will score each other. For you to win, the away team has to win 1-3 or 1-3 or 2-3 etc. or draw 1-1 or 2-2 etc.

: This code means that you are placing your bet on the away team to win or draw the game and both teams will score each other. For you to win, the away team has to win 1-3 or 1-3 or 2-3 etc. or draw 1-1 or 2-2 etc. X2 AND NG: This code means that the away team will win or draw the game but both teams will not score each against each other. For you to win the bet, the away team has to win 0-1 or 0-2 etc. or draw the game 0-0. The home team must not score.

What does 1.5 mean in bet9ja?

UNDER 1.5 means that you are predicting that there will be less than two goals or a maximum of one goal scored in the match.

OV1.5 or OVER 1.5 means you are placing a bet on the match that both teams will score at least two goals combined.

The Bet9ja promotion code is BETMAX. Photo: @bet9ja (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does 1x2 mean in bet9ja?

1X2 stands for the three outcomes possible in a game. The 1 is for an away team win, the X for a draw and the 2 for a home team win.

What does UNDER 4.5 mean?

The UNDER 4.5 meaning is that less than 5 goals will be scored in a match.

Bet9ja bonus code

The bet9ja bonus code is SPORTMAX. It triggers the welcome offer. New customers can get a 100% bonus on their first deposit up to ₦100,000 + 2 free bets on Bet9ja league (T&Cs apply).

How can I get bet9ja code?

Follow these steps to claim the bet9ja promotion code.

Visit bet9ja and click “Register now”. Fill in the registration form. Click Yes in the “Do you have a Promotion Code?” field at the bottom of the registration form and type the code SPORTMAX. After clicking “Proceed” you will get an SMS with the Activation Code: type it in Step 2. Now get to the payment page and make a deposit of minimum N100 and maximum N100,000. Your bonus money should appear right after the payment is approved, but it might take up to 24hours. Depending on the amount you deposited, you will get 100% match bonus on your first deposit. You will also get the 2 free bets on the bet9ja League. You must stake the full deposit amount. Minimum odds are 3.00 and you must wager 10 times.

With all these explanations of the bet9ja codes and their meaning, you should be able to find your way easily on the Betnaija prediction site and avoid placing the wrong bet. Always remember to game responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. If a reader clicks on our advertising partner links within our platform, we may receive a referral fee. Our team will never mention an item as the best overall product unless they believe it is the best option. Compensation does not direct our research or editorial content and in most cases does not impact how our listing articles are written. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind.

Source: Legit.ng News